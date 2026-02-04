Manchester United had a quiet January as they are preparing for a huge summer transfer window, with a report detailing how an elite forward could follow Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson to Old Trafford.

Man Utd did not complete deals for any senior players in January, instead focusing on loaning out some of their promising young stars. They recalled Ethan Wheatley and Harry Amass before loaning them out to Bradford City and Norwich City respectively, while also letting Joe Hugill join Kilmarnock permanently.

United made contact for their top midfield targets early in the winter window, most notably Anderson, Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. But they soon decided to shelve such plans until the summer, knowing January would be a difficult time to engineer any deal.

We revealed on Tuesday that qualification for the Champions League could help United spend over £200million (€232m / $274m) this summer.

Manchester World’s United reporter, Rich Fay, has backed up our information, stating that the Red Devils will ‘go big’ in the summer by signing at least four new stars.

As has been widely reported, central midfield is their ‘priority’, due to the impending exits of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Anderson is the ‘dream target’ for INEOS, due to his Premier League experience and superb displays for Forest.

United are ready to battle Manchester City for the England star’s capture. He will likely cost £100m (€116m / $137m), and a deal at that price would see United smash their transfer record.

If United lose out on Anderson to their rivals, then they will step up their interest in Wharton and Baleba.

Fay adds that United will ‘look to sign a left winger this summer’ after landing at least one new midfielder.

As things stand, United’s main target for the position is RB Leipzig ace Yan Diomande, who is building a fantastic reputation in Germany.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Winger could follow midfielder to Old Trafford

Red Bull view Diomande as their best talent since Erling Haaland, which demonstrates the 19-year-old’s sublime potential.

Diomande, like Anderson, will cost United big money. Leipzig will not sell for anything less than €100m (£86m / $118m), and they could even hold out for €120m (£103.5m / $142m).

Sources confirmed to us on December 31 that United have spoken to the forward’s camp to register their interest. The transfer race will be intense, though, as Liverpool, Arsenal, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur are all in the mix, too.

In addition to Anderson and Diomande, Fay reports that United could bring in a new full-back and goalkeeper to add more depth to their squad.

United are also considering promoting loan stars Amass and Radek Vitek to solve those issues, with a final decision expected to be made by their next permanent manager.

Man Utd transfer news: Wolves target; signing U-turn

Meanwhile, United have reportedly ‘held talks’ over the potential signing of a Wolverhampton Wanderers ace.

Striker Benjamin Sesko got off to a slow start at United, though he scored the winner against Fulham over the weekend.

A report states that United chiefs have decided whether they will land a new centre-forward this summer.