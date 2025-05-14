Manchester United are interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi as they plot a new-look team to fire them up the Premier League table next season, with one factor potentially aiding his exit from Nottingham Forest.

Hudson-Odoi ended his long association with Chelsea in September 2023 by joining Forest in a deal worth less than £5million. The transfer has proven to be an absolute steal for Forest as the winger has played a key role in them fighting for Champions League qualification this season.

Hudson-Odoi is thriving in Nuno Espirito Santo’s counter-attacking style, which sees both the 24-year-old and Anthony Elanga support striker Chris Wood by getting forward rapidly and putting crosses into the box.

Hudson-Odoi – who has been called a ‘star boy’ by Forest team-mate Ola Aina – has managed five goals and three assists in 29 Premier League games so far this term, helping Forest pick up 62 points from 36 matches. They seemed nailed on for a top five finish at one stage but have struggled in recent weeks and fallen down to seventh.

Forest will do all they can to keep their top players this summer, though major clubs look set to enter talks regardless.

According to Sky Sports, Man Utd are monitoring Hudson-Odoi’s situation at the City Ground ahead of launching a potential move.

While the Englishman is in ‘talks’ over a new contract with Forest, the two parties have yet to forge an agreement.

If no extension is finalised then Hudson-Odoi could move on for a reduced price this summer as his current terms are due to expire in June 2026.

This has put on Man Utd on alert as they are spying a cut-price deal to bring him to Old Trafford.

Sheth revealed in April that ‘Roma, Napoli and two Premier League clubs’ are keen on Hudson-Odoi, too.

The three-cap England international could operate as either a left wing-back or a left-sided No 10 in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 formation at United.

Of course, United will need to put on a big charm offensive to convince him to join. While Forest have made huge progress this season, United are languishing down in 16th in the Premier League.

Winning the Europa League could be crucial to getting Hudson-Odoi to join as this would put United in next season’s Champions League.

Man Utd preparing for busy summer

He is not the only wide man United are looking at as they are also thought to be leading the race for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

United are poised to strike for two forwards, too. As per reports in Brazil, United are on the verge of agreeing a deal with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Matheus Cunha.

Arsenal have been plotting a late hijack in recent days, though that seems to have failed.

United are also ‘very close’ to making Liam Delap their new centre-forward as he would rather join their ranks than Chelsea.

Cunha will cost around £62.5million, while Delap’s relegation release clause at Ipswich is worth £30m. Hudson-Odoi’s exact price tag has yet to emerge, though United could end up spending well over £100m to land him as part of an exciting triple deal.

