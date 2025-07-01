Manchester United are hoping to complete the transformative signing of classy Paris Saint-Germain star Fabian Ruiz this summer, according to reports in France.

Man Utd have announced one signing so far this summer, with Matheus Cunha arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £62.5million. Ruben Amorim wants completely new options in the attacking midfield roles and Bryan Mbeumo could follow Cunha to Old Trafford as a result.

United remain locked in negotiations with Brentford for Mbeumo and have had two bids rejected so far. Brentford want more than the £62.5m fee United paid for Cunha before selling Mbeumo, though United are confident they will sign the latter too and have provisionally scheduled his medical.

Centre-forward, central midfield and goalkeeper are other positions United could bolster once Mbeumo has been signed, though they will need to finalise sales first.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho are just some of the unwanted players who could be sold to drum up funds.

These departures would give United money to enter talks for PSG and Spain star Ruiz. As per Foot Mercato, United are ambitiously targeting Ruiz as a statement addition to their midfield ranks.

United recruitment chiefs have been wowed by Ruiz’s form after he played a key role in PSG completing the treble last season, as they lifted the Champions League for the very first time while also triumphing in Ligue 1 and the French Cup.

Ruiz made 58 appearances in all competitions and was PSG’s metronome in midfield, helping to retain possession and build up play alongside Vitinha and Joao Neves.

United have been alerted to the fact the 29-year-old could be on the move as his contract expires in June 2027 and there have been no talks over a renewal in the French capital.

The report adds that Saudi club Al-Nassr are also in the mix for Ruiz’s signature and could offer him huge money to head to the Middle East.

Man Utd may struggle to land Fabian Ruiz

However, it will be tough to prise the playmaker away from PSG. Luis Enrique views Ruiz as a vital player and will surely tell PSG chiefs to enter contract talks with his agent soon.

Plus, the UCL champions will demand vast sums before agreeing to sell Ruiz to United or Al-Nassr.

PSG want to build on their historic 2024-25 campaign with plenty more silverware in the coming years, and Ruiz is a key part of their success.

It is good that United are looking at top-class players such as Ruiz to get them back in the mix for major honours. But it is hard to see Amorim pulling off such a transfer coup this summer. If United shoot up the Premier League table during the new season, then things could change.

Atalanta’s Ederson is a more likely midfield capture for United. TEAMtalk revealed on May 12 that Amorim has approved the signing of Ederson, with Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton another midfielder being tracked.

