Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd talks with new £85m striker target and dispels Gyokeres myth

Manchester United are in discussions with the agents of top Bundesliga striker Hugo Ekitike, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed, while one rumour surrounding fellow target Viktor Gyokeres has been shut down by the journalist.

Man Utd are searching for a new centre-forward to replace Rasmus Hojlund. The Dane struggled during Ruben Amorim’s first season at Old Trafford, ending the campaign with just four goals in 32 Premier League games.

Amorim has instructed United chiefs to sell Hojlund and bring in a far deadlier No 9 who can fire his side up the Premier League table next season.

According to recent reports in Italy, Inter Milan are in negotiations with United to take Hojlund back to Serie A.

Eintracht Frankfurt ace Ekitike and Sporting CP goal machine Gyokeres are two options United are strongly considering as they look to take their forward line to the next level.

It emerged on Sunday that United hold ‘concrete’ interest in Ekitike after he netted 22 goals in 48 games for Frankfurt this term. German reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed that United have made contact with Ekitike’s camp to try and set up a possible deal.

In his column for CaughtOffside, Romano has provided his information on United’s chase for the Frenchman.

He writes that United ‘have spoken to the agents of the player in recent days to be informed on the situation’.

There is no ‘club-to-club contact with Frankfurt’ yet, though that could happen soon if United decide to go all out for Ekitike’s signature.

It must be noted that United will have to spend big sums to bring the player to England, as Frankfurt are holding out for €100million (£85m / $116m) before selling him.

United’s pursuit is being led by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell, who has tracked Ekitike ever since his time working at Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig.

A switch to Old Trafford would delight Ekitike as the 22-year-old previously admitted to supporting the club growing up.

United, Liverpool and Chelsea converge on Hugo Ekitike

United must watch out for two Premier League rivals in this particular transfer hunt, as Romano also reports that Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in him too.

Chelsea have held numerous rounds of talks for Ekitike, and TEAMtalk revealed on June 9 that they have set their upper limit for the prospective transfer.

United’s two potential trump cards have surfaced, however.

Romano has also addressed speculation that Gyokeres has snubbed a reunion with Amorim at United.

While the Swedish hitman would ideally like to sign for Arsenal next, he is not ruling anything out yet.

“At the moment the situation is open, he has not rejected anything. Only giving priority to Arsenal, but club to club, let’s see,” Romano added in a separate update for GiveMeSport.

Gyokeres is thought to be angry with Sporting amid claims they have gone back on an agreement to sell him for €70m (£60m / $81m) this summer.

Gyokeres has reportedly received a £212k-a-week contract offer from a European giant looking to get the jump on Arsenal and United.

