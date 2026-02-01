Sensational double Man Utd signing tipped by Fabrizio Romano with INEOS to shatter transfer record

Fabrizio Romano has predicted Manchester United will sign TWO new midfielders this summer, with a top Premier League star more likely to join than a Bayern Munich player.

Man Utd are looking to revamp their midfield as Manuel Ugarte is expected to leave in the summer, while Casemiro is 33 years old and past his peak. The latter has been great under interim boss Michael Carrick, but United chiefs know a successor needs to be found.

The situation does not look as bleak as it did under previous manager Ruben Amorim, though, as Kobbie Mainoo and Bruno Fernandes are now more likely to stay.

United have been linked with a host of midfielders in recent months, including Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Ruben Neves and Joao Gomes – just to name a few.

The Red Devils have also been credited with interest in Leon Goretzka, who will leave Bayern on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

On his YouTube channel, Romano cooled speculation Goretzka will arrive at Old Trafford, though the journalist did add that United will go ‘very big’ in their midfield hunt.

“Leon Goretzka will leave Bayern Munich as a free agent this summer and will have plenty of options. My understanding is that Manchester United will go very big for midfielders in the summer – trust me, very big.

“They could sign one or maybe two midfielders. United will go very strong for midfielders. Casemiro is leaving, but at the moment, I am not aware of anything advanced for Goretzka.”

While Romano did not speak about any specific targets, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on Friday that United are ready to smash their transfer record on Brighton & Hove Albion star Baleba this summer.

United have continued to track Baleba after making an approach for him last summer, while personal terms are already in place between the two parties.

United appreciate Brighton will hold out for a huge £100million (€115.5m / $137m) before selling the Cameroonian, and they are open to matching that price.

With Manchester City in pole position for fellow United target Anderson, INEOS might try to sign Crystal Palace’s Wharton alongside Baleba.

We revealed on January 26 that United are stepping up their interest in Wharton, though they will face competition for him from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

