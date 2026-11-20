Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the transfer plans of Manchester United heading into the January window, with a striker in their sights ‘regardless’ of whether Joshua Zirkzee stays or leaves.

Centre-forward has been a problem position for Man Utd this season, as Benjamin Sesko will be out until January after his shin injury returned, while Zirkzee is not deemed as good enough to fill in for the Slovenian. As a result, Bryan Mbeumo has mainly operated as United’s No 9.

Mbeumo has performed well, though he is not seen as a long-term solution.

New head coach Mauricio Pochettino is expected to demand the capture of a new striker and centre-back to help fire United up the Premier League table.

On YouTube, Romano has now confirmed that United are plotting a double January deal to strengthen their squad.

“Man Utd have already decided they want to add a striker in January. So, especially if Zirkzee goes, United can really bring in a new striker in the January window,” he said.

“United obviously focused in the summer on midfielders, but in January, I expect them to do something for the backline.

“They are absolutely in need of something there; they know that. There will be discussions with Pochettino on that.

“And then, the striker position. If there is an opportunity on the market – something not crazy expensive – Man Utd might add one more striker to the squad for Mauricio Pochettino.

“So the idea is to improve the level, not to lose someone without any addition.

“If Zirkzee is going, I expect Man Utd to add a striker. But, in any case, Man Utd – regardless of what happens with Joshua Zirkzee – have already started exploring potential opportunities in the January transfer window for the striker position.”

Pochettino has been tipped to disrupt the plans of his former club Tottenham Hotspur by helping United with a deal for Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic.

But Matanovic is not the only goalscorer on United’s radar. They are interested in bringing Ivan Toney back to the Premier League from Al-Ahli, especially after being rejected by fellow England international, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Balogun, Bassey wanted by Man Utd

We revealed on November 12 that Pochettino would like United to enter talks for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun and his USMNT team-mate Alex Freeman, who plays as a right-back for Villarreal.

But the Daily Briefing claimed earlier this week that those above Pochettino at Old Trafford would rather pursue an in-form Benfica striker.

With regards to defenders, United were linked with a shock move for Real Madrid centre-half Antonio Rudiger on Thursday.

But our sources state that Fulham centre-back Calvin Bassey is a more likely solution for Pochettino and United.

Potential alternatives for United include Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Collins. United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite and are still interested in the Everton star, while Brentford captain Collins has impressed their recruitment staff, too.

Meanwhile, we can reveal United have been alerted to the opportunity of bringing a former star back to Old Trafford.