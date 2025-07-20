Manchester United will look to bring in a new striker and goalkeeper after Bryan Mbeumo has officially joined, with Fabrizio Romano providing important updates on their potential targets.

Man Utd have already signed Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon this summer and are poised to make Mbeumo their next addition. After weeks of negotiations with Brentford, the Red Devils have agreed to pay £65million for the forward, while the deal could rise to £71m through bonuses.

Mbeumo underwent his United medical on Sunday afternoon and has penned an initial five-year contract at Old Trafford that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

Alongside Cunha, Mbeumo will revamp the attacking midfield options at Ruben Amorim’s disposal.

But United still need further signings if they are to get back in the top six and eventually compete for the biggest honours once again.

United are hoping to give Amorim a new centre-forward and keeper amid concerns over Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana. The latter was in line to start the new campaign as United’s No 1, but a hamstring injury has scuppered those plans.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Romano has provided the latest on United’s keeper hunt. The journalist has confirmed their interest in Royal Antwerp shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Lammens is viewed as one of the best up-and-coming keepers in Europe and his great performances in Belgium have wowed United recruitment chiefs.

This has prompted United to ‘make contact’ with Antwerp and ask how much it will cost to land the 23-year-old this summer. Romano does not disclose the exact price tag, though other outlets have reported it to be €20m (£17m).

Lammens is one of the ‘main names’ United are eyeing as soon as they get the green light from the board of directors to swoop for a new keeper.

Romano adds that Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez is also on United’s shortlist, though that deal will be more difficult as he will cost more than twice the price.

On his YouTube channel, the Italian reporter states that United ‘will surely sign a new striker’ now that Mbeumo has agreed to join, though ‘no decision [has been] made yet on [their] top option’.

While reports in Portugal claim that United are plotting a remarkable hijack of Viktor Gyokeres’ move to Arsenal, Romano casts doubt over whether such talks are happening.

Jackson, Sesko on United radar

Romano explains how Eintracht Frankfurt were expecting United to enter the race for Hugo Ekitike, but this ‘was not possible’ as he only wanted to join Liverpool.

“Let’s see what United will do because for sure a striker remains the priority for them,” he said. “I told you earlier this week that Nicolas Jackson is an option, they are aware about the situation.

“I am not aware of talks going on with Chelsea. But United are informed, they know the player is not untouchable at Chelsea and they are aware of the eventual conditions of his exit this summer.”

Romano goes on to confirm TEAMtalk’s report from Friday that United are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

TEAMtalk understands United are ready to step up their interest in Sesko after potentially missing out on Gyokeres, with the move being driven by head of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

United have already completed groundwork for the potential signing of Sesko, whom Leipzig value at £67.3m.

Villa’s Ollie Watkins is another striker United are keeping tabs on.

