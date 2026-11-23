Mauricio Pochettino will sit down with Manchester United chiefs ‘this week’ to map out the club’s January transfer plans, according to Fabrizio Romano, and a second trusted source has revealed which position will be bolstered first.

Man Utd need a left-back, centre-half and centre-forward in January to elevate their failing squad and transform their season. Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire and Joshua Zirkzee are the main players at risk of being replaced.

United do not usually like to enter the winter market, as it is notoriously difficult, but that looks set to change in the new year…

Fabrizio Romano drops Man Utd transfer update

Pochettino is not ‘officially’ United’s manager, but he looks set to have more say in their transfer dealings than a typical head coach.

Romano has revealed on YouTube: “At Manchester United, from this week, they will start the conversations regarding the January plans.

“So, Man Utd are ready to discuss involving Mauricio Pochettino.

“Pochettino is head coach, not manager officially, but Mauricio Pochettino will be involved in the conversations regarding the January window.

“Man Utd need to do things, Man Utd will do things, and Mauricio Pochettino will be involved to decide on players, on strategies.

“Not only new signings – of course, they need new signings – but also about the exits.

“Zirkzee wants to understand what to do. There is interest from Italy.

“Man Utd in the next weeks will have to decide – together with Pochettino – on Zirkzee, on some exits, and then incomings, of course.

“So, it’s gonna be busy.”

United priority revealed

United are ready to ‘prioritise’ the addition of a striker over a left-back or central defender, according to The Times.

Their report states: ‘The board and Pochettino agree that the squad must be improved after a dreadful start that has left them second from bottom in the Premier League table with one win from 11 matches.’

Monaco centre-forward Folarin Balogun is a strong contender to replace Zirkzee in Pochettino’s squad.

The report adds that Balogun ‘wants to be reunited with Pochettino’ after playing under him with the US men’s national team.

The 25-year-old has confirmed he will ‘look to leave again’ after a £40million summer switch from Monaco to Everton collapsed on deadline day.

Pochettino told to axe five starters

Ex-Tottenham Hotspur scout Bryan King has told Football Insider that Pochettino needs to make wholesale changes to his starting eleven when United travel to Sporting CP in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“There’s players out on that pitch who shouldn’t be out on that pitch. There’s not a leader out there,” he said.

“There is no shape. Defensively, they’re a nightmare. The keeper made two or three decent saves, but look at the shots that Liverpool had off target from what you and I would say were goal-scoring positions.

“If it had been 8-0, you wouldn’t have not been surprised after the first 20 minutes, would you? What’s going to happen here now is that they’ve got to get players out and get players in. I think there are five players who started that game yesterday who aren’t good enough.

“Take your pick. Name whoever you want. When you look at [Bruno] Fernandes, [Kobbie] Mainoo and [Youri] Tielemans, I mean, that on paper is a good central midfield.

“But the back four, [Leny] Yoro, [Matthijs] De Ligt, Martinez, [Diogo] Dalot. There’s four there that could certainly be looked at.”