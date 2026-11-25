Fabrizio Romano expects Manchester United to bring in ‘two or three signings’ during the January transfer window despite their limited budget, while there has also been an update on striker target Folarin Balogun.

INEOS chiefs have decided to build the Man Utd squad in bizarre fashion over the last two summers. Rather than focusing on individual signings as and when they are required, they put their transfer needs into three blocks: defence, midfield and attack.

That meant United paid £155million on midfielders Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba last summer, neglecting the left-back and centre-forward positions.

With United now in the relegation zone, INEOS need to back new boss Mauricio Pochettino with those crucial additions to help him save the club’s season.

Romano has now tipped a centre-half, left-back and striker to arrive at Old Trafford in January, ‘based on opportunities’ that emerge in the winter market.

The journalist said on YouTube: “Man Utd will not spend completely crazy money. Man Utd have a budget for January.

“So, they already know what they can spend, and they know the two key positions they want to reinforce.

“Striker. Mauricio Pochettino needs and wants a new striker in the January transfer window.

“We have to see what’s gonna happen with [Joshua] Zirkzee, but striker is a priority.

“And then, in the backline, Man Utd are also expected to act. [It] could be a centre-back and a left-back, it could be only one based on opportunities.

“But Man Utd will do, I think, around two [to] three signings in the January transfer window. Depending on opportunities, prices and also exits.

“United are expected to move. I would anticipate two or three signings depending on the budget.”

United are likely to open talks for US star Balogun to solve their striker issues, and Sky Sports Switzerland reporter Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Monaco are ‘prepared to sell’ the 25-year-old in January as long as their price tag is met.

Man Utd must be clever in January transfer market

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Monaco want to sell Balogun mid-season, but they did accept a £40million offer from Everton for him on summer deadline day.

Pochettino would like to work with the player again as they struck up a good relationship while he was in charge of the US men’s national team.

Indeed, we revealed on November 12 that Pochettino is keen on reuniting with both Balogun and US right-back Alex Freeman, who currently represents Villarreal at club level.

But United may have to rely on loan deals for one or two of their January signings, as the Daily Mail’s United writer, Chris Wheeler, reported on Tuesday that Pochettino will have under £50m to spend this winter.

United may therefore have to submit loan bids for players such as Balogun and left-back target Alejandro Balde of Barcelona. But whether such offers are successful remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, United have been warned Pochettino is ‘protesting already’ for new signings after a ‘criminal’ transfer mistake.