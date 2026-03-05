Manchester United are stepping up their pursuit of RB Leipzig star Yan Diomande, with Fabrizio Romano providing the latest amid a heated battle with rivals Liverpool.

Diomande has burst onto the scene as one of the Bundesliga’s best young forwards. The winger, who is right-footed and can play on either flank, has notched 10 goals and seven assists in 26 matches so far this season.

That includes an outstanding hat-trick as Leipzig thrashed Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 in December.

Diomande is only 19 years old but is fast emerging as one of Europe’s very best dribblers. He excels at taking on opposition defenders using his speed, trickery and close control.

Leipzig want to keep Diomande for at least another season but are at growing risk of losing him this summer as Europe’s elite clubs prepare bids.

Man Utd, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain are all in the mix for the Ivory Coast international.

On his YouTube channel, Romano confirmed that Diomande is among United’s main targets for the left wing position.

The journalist added: “The plan of Man Utd is to add one or maybe two midfielders. I see that Man Utd will be very busy with midfielders.

“It’s not finished there, there is more to do in this summer transfer window. Man Utd have been following left wingers for some time. When Ruben Amorim was the manager, they were in the mix for Antoine Semenyo, but Manchester City was his favoured destination.

“Don’t forget about a player I’ve been telling you about, Yan Diomande. He’s doing fantastic at Leipzig and my understanding is that United in January sent their scouts several times to follow Diomande. He’s being monitored for sure, but let’s see if there’s going to be more.”

In terms of midfield targets, INEOS have been handed a major blow as we exclusively revealed on Thursday morning that Elliot Anderson to Manchester City is a done deal.

This will force United to pursue other targets, most likely Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba. Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes could also emerge as potential options if Newcastle United are forced into selling a big name this summer.

Man Utd ‘accelerating’ Yan Diomande pursuit

Returning to Diomande, it emerged on Wednesday that Man Utd are ‘accelerating’ their interest in the electric forward, with Leipzig expecting ‘big offers’ for him this summer.

Romano has confirmed our reporting that United have repeatedly sent scouts to watch the teenager live in action. We understand the Red Devils have contacted Diomande’s entourage to register their interest.

United will need to overcome Liverpool to sign Diomande, as we revealed on February 16 that they are the most advanced Premier League club in the chase for him.

Plus, Spurs have been warned that Liverpool are ‘frontrunners’ to snap him up this summer.

Leipzig are expected to hold out for a huge €100million (£87m / $116m) before selling Diomande to United, Liverpool or any other suitor.

Man Utd: ‘Top target’ named; right-back boost

Meanwhile, a second winger has been named as United’s ‘top target’, giving them an alternative in case Liverpool win the race for Diomande.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for a classy new right-back who can compete with Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui.

They are on alert as Borussia Dortmund have reportedly warmed to the sale of their assist king.