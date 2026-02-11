Manchester United look set to rival Arsenal for in-form Italy star Federico Dimarco, according to reports, though Inter Milan have a plan to keep the player.

It emerged on February 4 that Man Utd will sign four to five new players as part of a blockbuster summer transfer window. There could be two signings in central midfield, as that is the priority for Man Utd, while a left winger, left-back and goalkeeper are also on INEOS’ wish list.

Patrick Dorgu only joined United a year ago, but they are already in the market for another left-sided defender. Red Devils chiefs think Dorgu will become a left winger in the future, while a successor for Luke Shaw needs to be found.

According to Italian sources Tuttosport and FC Inter News, United ‘dream’ of making Inter’s Dimarco their new left-back.

United officials have been stunned by Dimarco’s form this season, as he is putting up incredible numbers from left wing-back. So far this season he has managed six goals and 13 assists in 31 appearances, helping Inter go eight points clear at the top of Serie A.

That record includes one goal and six assists in Inter’s last three league matches, as the Nerazzurri thrashed both Pisa and Sassuolo.

Dimarco is hunting down Papu Gomez’s record for the most assists in a Serie A campaign, which currently stands at 16. He is only three behind with 14 matches remaining.

United were previously tipped to swoop for Dimarco on September 23.

Arsenal also eyeing Federico Dimarco

They could face competition from Arsenal for the 28-year-old. Tuttosport revealed on January 19 that Mikel Arteta’s side have ‘set their sights’ on Dimarco, who has been described as the ‘jewel’ in Inter’s squad.

Transfermarkt value Dimarco at €50million (£43.5m / $60m), which gives United and Arsenal an idea of how much it might cost to prise the wide man away from San Siro.

But Inter will not let him go without a fight. His current contract expires in June 2027 and they are working on a three-year extension that will include a pay rise.

As Dimarco is a lifelong Inter fan who was born in Milan, it could be hard for United or Arsenal to convince him on a move to the Premier League.

