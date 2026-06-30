Manchester United have made an approach for Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha as they ramp up their hunt for multiple midfield recruits, a report has revealed.

Man Utd have long needed to improve their engine room, and they will finally act on that transfer requirement this summer. Casemiro has departed Old Trafford on a free transfer, while Manuel Ugarte was up for sale before his serious knee injury at the World Cup.

A £35million deal has been agreed with Atalanta for Brazilian star Ederson to join, and INEOS chiefs are also in talks with West Ham United for Mateus Fernandes.

Tottenham Hotspur are putting up stern competition for Fernandes, which has forced Man Utd to consider alternative targets such as Dortmund’s Nmecha and Alex Scott of Bournemouth.

We revealed on Sunday that United and Chelsea are the Premier League sides showing the strongest interest in Nmecha after being approached about a possible deal.

The Athletic have confirmed that United have ‘made enquiries’ to find out whether the German is available for transfer this summer.

Sources told us on June 20 that Nmecha is interested in returning to England, having previously come through the Manchester City academy, and The Athletic have followed up on our reporting by stating that Nmecha is ‘keen’ on a Premier League switch.

Reports in Germany have claimed Dortmund want a whopping €120m (£103m) for Nmecha amid ‘close contact’ between the player’s camp and United director of recruitment Christopher Vivell.

The report added that the 25-year-old has rejected Newcastle United in favour of joining Man Utd or City, as he wants to continue starring in the Champions League.

However, we have received different information on Nmecha. Our sources state that BVB will actually sell for less than €100m (£86m) as they know a €120m price tag would be prohibitive for interested clubs.

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Conflicting reports on Man Utd target

While Nmecha further improved his reputation at the World Cup – prior to Germany’s shock exit – United would be more willing to pay a price in the region of £50m.

We also understand Newcastle backed away from a deal for Nmecha, rather than being rejected by the player.

As previously mentioned, Scott is another midfielder to have deeply impressed United recruitment staff.

It was claimed on Monday that United are ‘growing increasingly optimistic’ over a deal for Scott.

Bournemouth, though, continue to reject approaches from both United and Arsenal for the Englishman.

Bournemouth want over £80m to sell Scott this summer, whereas United would rather offer £60m.

Meanwhile, Ruben Amorim is spying a reunion with a United defender at his new club AC Milan, according to a journalist.