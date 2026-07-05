Man Utd hold ace card for £86m midfielder deal as top two targets named

Manchester United have an advantage over Chelsea in the race to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund, according to an Old Trafford reporter.

It has been a frustrating summer for Man Utd after they decided to upgrade their central midfield ranks with two to three new signings. They dropped out of the race for Elliot Anderson after being quoted well over £100million by Nottingham Forest, which saw him join rivals Manchester City for £116m instead.

Man Utd then identified Mateus Fernandes of West Ham United as a key target. However, the Red Devils missed out on the Portuguese as Tottenham Hotspur exceeded both their transfer bid and wage offer.

Sandro Tonali was another player on Man Utd’s midfield shortlist, but he is also joining Tottenham in a £100m deal.

One silver lining for United is that Brazilian star Ederson will join after the World Cup, as they have already struck a £35m agreement with Atalanta for his transfer.

The Athletic’s Mark Critchley has now confirmed that Nmecha of Dortmund and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott are the two players in United’s sights.

INEOS appear to have the inside track for Nmecha, as director of football Jason Wilcox already ‘knows him well’ – and could drive down the price BVB are demanding.

Critchley told the United! United! United! YouTube channel: “The two names I’ve heard most prominently are Alex Scott at Bournemouth, there’s been contact from United to explore the parameters of a deal, and the problem is Bournemouth are very insistent that they do not want to sell… the other name is Felix Nmecha.

“He knows Jason Wilcox well, being a former Manchester City academy player, and there’s potential for him to fit the homegrown quota, which is an issue United face this season.

“There’s reports in Germany of his fee being over €100m (£86m). I don’t think that’s dissuaded United; there’s a sense that Dortmund are a sensible club and are often a selling club.

“Those are two names I’ve heard more so than others, I would say.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Jason Wilcox could secure Man Utd Nmecha deal

Wilcox was City’s academy manager from October 2017 to June 2023, and he helped to oversee Nmecha’s development before the German left for Wolfsburg in July 2021.

Nmecha only made three senior appearances for City, but he has gone on to establish himself as a top-quality performer in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg and then Dortmund.

Reports in the German media have claimed Nmecha could cost as much as €120m (£103m), though our sources state he will be available for less than €100m/£86m.

We revealed on June 28 that United and Chelsea are the two clubs showing the strongest interest in the 25-year-old. Newcastle previously looked into a deal but have since backed away over the costs involved.

On Tuesday, The Athletic confirmed our reporting that Man Utd are interested in Nmecha, stating that INEOS have made an enquiry to find out his availability.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth have reached a decision on selling Scott to United for £80m, as per two separate sources.