Man Utd move for second Brighton star after Baleba as ‘agreement’ clarified

Manchester United are planning another raid on Brighton after Carlos Baleba, with Ferdi Kadioglu the next player in their sights, it has been claimed.

Man Utd announced Baleba’s signing on Tuesday. The Cameroonian midfielder has signed a five-year contract at Old Trafford that includes the option for an extra 12 months.

United have agreed to pay Brighton £65million plus £5m in potential add-ons for Baleba. They initially agreed personal terms with the player last summer, only to be put off by Brighton’s £100m demands.

Baleba has followed Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans to complete United’s midfield revamp, and the Red Devils are now searching for a left-back to help out Luke Shaw.

United have been linked with players such as Alejandro Balde, Lewis Hall, Jorge Salinas and David Raum, but Brighton’s Kadioglu is another potential solution.

Turkish outlet AS Marca posted on X on Tuesday: ‘Manchester United is set to transfer 26-year-old Turkish left-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Brighton for £40M.

‘Per the agreement, 10% of this fee will go into Fenerbahçe’s coffers. (€4.7M).’

Turkish Football have now provided their information on Kadioglu’s future.

Their report reads: ‘Manchester United and Fenerbahçe have both made formal enquiries regarding the availability of Brighton & Hove Albion star Ferdi Kadıoğlu, sources have told Turkish-Football.

‘Reports circulating across Turkish media have recently claimed that Manchester United were closing in on a finalized deal to sign the 26-year-old versatile international before the transfer deadline.

‘However, Turkish-Football understands there is currently no agreement in place between the Red Devils and the Premier League side, with rumors of an imminent move being premature.’

Kadioglu is rated at around £40m, so a double deal for the Turk and Baleba would cost United £110m.

Despite links with Kadioglu, United appear more likely to sign Racing Santander’s Salinas.

Other left-backs more likely for Man Utd

The Spaniard has a €16m (£14m) exit clause in his contract, which United are considering activating.

United have also held talks for Barcelona’s Balde, but he wants to stay at the Camp Nou, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Red Devils could sign Salinas before splashing out on Newcastle star Hall next summer.

When asked about United postponing their move for Hall until next year, trusted Old Trafford reporter Laurie Whitwell said: “I think that’s the view from United.

“If they can’t get him now, they’re not going to block his pathway by spending money on somebody that would block his pathway into the first team.

“What the result of that is maybe now a loan or a cheaper option.

“Probably [a] loan to be honest, but I’m not sure how much money they’ve got left unless there’s movements with outgoings and that can change the picture a little bit.”

Meanwhile, a journalist has claimed United are plotting a €50m/£43m move for a Real Madrid midfielder even after the arrival of Baleba.