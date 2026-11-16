Manchester United have submitted a stunning €100million (£83m) offer for an in-form Barcelona starter, according to a report, while Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether a striker will be moving to Old Trafford this winter.

Man Utd are preparing for a busy January transfer window to give new boss Mauricio Pochettino a major boost and to help rectify their terrible season. United are expected to move for a new left-back, centre-half and centre-forward, depending on the finances at their disposal.

But the Red Devils could alternatively bring in an elite new central midfielder to replace summer signings Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, it has been suggested…

Mega Man Utd bid

United have sent Barcelona a €100m/£83m proposal for Fermin Lopez, as per Sport newspaper in Spain.

It is claimed that four top Premier League clubs have submitted such bids for Fermin, and two of them are known to be United and Chelsea. That is because those two sides have ‘shown the most interest’ in the Spanish ace thus far.

Two other English clubs have also made €100m approaches for Fermin, but the report has not disclosed their identity.

The 23-year-old has been in excellent form this season, as he has notched seven goals and five assists in just 11 appearances for Barca.

This is not the first time United have been linked with Fermin in recent months. On October 31, they reportedly made an ‘enquiry’ to try and set up a January deal.

Despite the growing interest in the player, Barca see him as a crucial part of their long-term project and do not want to sell.

Romano makes striker admission

United will make a concrete move to sign a new No 9 in January, with Joshua Zirkzee likely to push for an exit in search of game time, Romano has stated.

“We need to discuss about the strikers. Because what’s gonna happen next under Mauricio Pochettino is gonna depend on outgoings,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“Benjamin Sesko will be out for weeks and months. United hope by the end of January he can be back, but [it] could be February.

“Man Utd, in any case, want to try [to] get another striker. [It] could be an opportunity on loan, or [it] could be a striker who can also be for the long term, depending on the opportunities [and] depending on the finance.

“But, obviously, to understand the future of Joshua Zirkzee is also very important to get to the point where Man Utd can say, ‘This is the striker we want’.

“Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

Nico Paz update

In addition to Fermin, United and Chelsea have been credited with interest in Como playmaker Nico Paz.

Indeed, United are thought to have identified Paz as someone capable of replacing Bruno Fernandes, should the Portuguese refuse to sign a new contract.

However, United and Chelsea’s chances of snaring Paz appear slim, as we can confirm that Como have no intention of selling him in January.

Real Madrid are favourites to sign the 22-year-old next summer, too. That is because they have a buy-back clause worth €80m (£67m).

If Paz surprisingly decides against returning to Madrid, potentially due to the fierce competition for places there, then United or Chelsea might get a second chance to open talks for him.