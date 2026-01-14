A fan has revealed exactly what Frank Onyeka said about leaving Brentford for Manchester United, with the midfielder having received big praise as he eyes a spectacular reunion with Bryan Mbeumo at Old Trafford.

Man Utd paid Brentford an initial £65million to sign Mbeumo in July, while the deal had the potential to rise to £71m through add-ons – making it the Bees’ biggest-ever sale. The transfer followed over a month’s worth of talks, bids and rejections, with United determined to get their man.

INEOS ultimately captured the forward on a five-year contract, and he has managed seven goals and one assist in 17 appearances so far.

Brentford have sold players such as Mbeumo, Ivan Toney, Ollie Watkins and Yoane Wissa for major profit, and Onyeka could be next.

The 28-year-old is currently on international duty with Nigeria, who have made it through to the AFCON semi-finals.

Onyeka has been filmed speaking with a United fan, who asked him if he wants to play for the Red Devils. With a big smile on his face, Onyeka replied (via UtdXclusive): “Of course I want to play for Manchester United.”

When the fan added that Ruben Amorim is now gone, Onyeka said: “Yeah, I know, I know.”

Onyeka has featured in three of Nigeria’s five games so far and put on a brilliant display during the 2-0 quarter-final win over Algeria.

This prompted Super Eagles Media Hub to post: ‘Special recognition to Frank Onyeka for a great performance last night. He was outstanding in breaking up the opposition’s rhythm, constantly disrupting their build-up and forcing them into rushed, inaccurate passes.

‘His energy and aggression in midfield left opponents unsettled and disorganised throughout the game.

‘Defensively, Onyeka was relentless. He contested 12 ground duels, winning eight, a clear reflection of his intensity and work rate.

‘He also put in four tackles, successfully winning two, showing his timing and commitment when stepping in to win the ball.

‘Frank isn’t just excelling in the midfield, he’s increasingly becoming a master of long throws.

‘Frank the tank’ wants Man Utd move

‘His throws are precise and powerful, often reaching the opponent’s half and immediately putting them under pressure.

‘He covered every blade of grass, offering protection, pressing high, and supporting attacks with the same hunger. A tireless engine in midfield and a nightmare to play against, “Frank the tank” truly lived up to the name.’

Onyeka has made nine appearances for Brentford this season, chipping in with two assists. He spent last term on loan at Augsburg in Germany.

Onyeka’s contract expires in June 2027, which means he could be signed for a reasonable fee. United are known to be in the market for midfield recruits, but whether they swoop for Onyeka remains to be seen.

We revealed earlier on Wednesday that United are following Alex Scott’s development at Bournemouth closely, while they would also love to sign Carlos Baleba or Elliot Anderson.

