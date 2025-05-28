Alejandro Garnacho is highly unlikely to play for Manchester United next season as Ruben Amorim has slammed the winger in front of his team-mates and told him to find a new club, according to reports.

Garnacho’s future at Man Utd came under threat as soon as Amorim walked through the door in November. While he likes to play as a left winger, Amorim prefers to use wing-backs and two No 10s as part of his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Garnacho was heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford in January as Napoli held talks with United for him, while Chelsea also made contact.

The Argentina star ended up staying at United and appeared to gain Amorim’s trust in the second half of the season, gaining regular starts as an attacking midfielder and scoring Premier League goals against Leicester City, Newcastle United and Brentford.

But Garnacho lost his place in the Man Utd starting eleven in the final weeks of the season. He was left out of the squad for the 2-0 win over Aston Villa on the final day after questioning why he only played 20 minutes in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, while also calling United’s season ‘s***’.

According to the Daily Mail, Amorim ‘kicked the player out of Manchester United in front of his team-mates’ on Saturday.

In a meeting prior to the Villa game, Amorim held a team meeting at Carrington and explicitly ‘opened the door’ for Garnacho to leave.

The Portuguese coach ‘was so angry he effectively told Garnacho to hope to God he can find another club rather than have to return to United for pre-season training at the start of July’.

Amorim allegedly said: “You better pray that you can find a club to sign you.”

Both Garnacho and his team-mates are ‘in no doubt that his United career is over’.

READ NEXT 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd ‘make move’ to sign PSG forward who’s rejected new contract

Napoli, Chelsea still monitoring Alejandro Garnacho

David Ornstein revealed on Saturday that Amorim has told Garnacho to find a new club, but the exact nature of his brutal comments had not emerged until now.

Sources informed TEAMtalk on Thursday that the 20-year-old is frustrated at not being a guaranteed starter at United and that he is open to leaving.

Garnacho was surprisingly pictured taking part in the photoshoot for United’s new kit, despite it being fully expected that he will join a new club.

There is ‘no place’ for Garnacho at Real Madrid even though it is his dream to play for the Spanish giants and emulate his idol Cristiano Ronaldo.

The wide man has been linked with clubs such as Liverpool and Arsenal, but either of those moves would be a big surprise.

TEAMtalk understands Napoli and Chelsea remain in the mix to sign Garnacho, while Atletico Madrid are also big admirers of him.

United previously wanted £60-70million to sell the youngster but are now willing to accept a fee worth around £50m.

This stance will help Napoli as they struggled to meet United’s £60-70m asking price in January.

Man Utd transfer news: Cunha latest; Fernandes deadline

👉 Matheus Cunha in dreamland with Man Utd to grant star’s historic demand

👉 Bruno Fernandes given 72 HOURS to accept ‘FINAL and binding’ £200m Man Utd exit offer

👉 Barcelona join Man Utd in race for French ‘sensation’ as price tag revealed

QUIZ: Think you know Alejandro Garnacho?