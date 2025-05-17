Manchester United are determined to overhaul Ruben Amorim’s attacking options this summer, which could see Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee head to the same league in loss-making deals for the Red Devils, according to reports.

Man Utd have only scored 42 goals in 37 Premier League matches this term, which is way down on last season’s tally of 57 with one game remaining. United have had huge problems in both boxes and this is one of the key reasons why they are only just above the relegation zone in 16th place.

United have invested heavily in their forward line in recent years, signing Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta in a £72million deal in August 2023 and paying Bologna £36m for Joshua Zirkzee last summer.

But neither of those strikers are lethal goalscorers currently, and that is shown by them notching just seven league goals between them this campaign.

Amorim wants United to bring in a new No 9, which is likely to be Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap. He has a £30m release clause in his Ipswich deal and is waiting to see if United qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League before agreeing to join.

As per The Independent, both Zirkzee and Hojlund are ‘on the market’, with United speaking to ‘multiple clubs’ as they desperately try to offload the pair. This confirms TEAMtalk’s report on April 18 that both attackers are up for sale.

Juventus are the club showing the strongest interest in Hojlund, as discussions between them and United have ‘gone the furthest’.

Zirkzee, Hojlund both wanted in Italy

Zirkzee could come up against Hojlund in Serie A next season, as Champions League finalists Inter Milan are plotting a surprise deal for him.

According to a separate report from CaughtOffside, United are ‘ready to let Zirkzee go’ amid interest from Inter, Juve and Fiorentina.

It is claimed that Zirkzee might head to Inter via a loan-to-buy transfer, which was first revealed by the Italian press on Friday. United may have spent £36m on the Dutchman but are willing to accept an offer worth less than €40m (£34m) for him.

United technical director Jason Wilcox is prepared for the club to take an even bigger hit on Hojlund. Sources informed TEAMtalk in February that the Denmark international is now valued by United at £40m, which is £32m lower than the original deal which brought him to Old Trafford.

United selling Hojlund would please Roy Keane, who slammed the 22-year-old and two other players following the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea.

