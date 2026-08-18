Romano reveals Gavi decision on joining Man Utd from Barcelona for £47m

Fabrizio Romano has revealed whether Gavi will be leaving Barcelona for Manchester United in a potential €55million (£47m) deal this summer.

Gavi was out of action between August 31 and March 7 last season after undergoing surgery on a knee issue. However, the midfielder returned to help Barca win their second successive LaLiga title, and he did enough to make Spain’s World Cup squad, too.

Gavi featured twice as Spain won the World Cup for the second time, building on their Euro 2024 triumph in the process.

Gavi has since returned to Barca training, but there has been shock speculation he might leave to join Man Utd.

According to reports in the Spanish media, Barca are considering selling the 22-year-old for €55m/£47m to help fund the captures of Rodri and a new centre-forward.

United and Bayern Munich have both been credited with interest in signing Gavi amid talk he could be replaced in the Barca starting lineup by Rodri.

United are supposedly willing to offer an initial €40m (£34m) for the player, plus €15m (£13m) in add-ons.

However, Romano has stated that Gavi intends to stay at the Camp Nou, despite links with Michael Carrick’s side.

“Some rumours from some Spanish outlet, many of you sent me. Gavi to Manchester United, absolutely fake news,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“I don’t know where this is coming from, but Gavi is not leaving Barcelona, absolutely impossible.

“Barca are more than happy with Gavi. I would not be surprised if in the next months, Gavi and Barca start discussing a new contract.

“It’s not something imminent, so I don’t want to throw things that are not happening today, tomorrow, or in a few days. But in the next months, I would not be surprised if you see a conversation, Gavi, Barca, over a new contract.

Gavi to Man Utd shut down by Fabrizio Romano

“Gavi’s super happy with Barca. Rodri joining Barca is only good news for Gavi. Gavi and Rodri have an excellent relationship.

“It doesn’t mean that Rodri is going to Barca so Gavi wants to go, these are all bull****, it’s not true at all and Gavi’s staying.”

United remain on the lookout for a third central midfielder after signing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

Instead of Gavi, United are weighing up moves for Real Madrid’s Eduardo Camavinga or Manu Kone of Roma.

Meanwhile, our sources can provide the latest on Bruno Fernandes’ future at Old Trafford.

Plus, United are reportedly in contact for a towering €50m (£43m) defender.