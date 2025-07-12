Manchester United are prepared to battle two other Premier League clubs for the signing of elite Italy star Gianluigi Donnarumma, with a report casting doubt over his future with Paris Saint-Germain.

Donnarumma made 251 appearances for AC Milan before controversially deciding to run down his contract with the club. The decision angered many Milan supporters as the goalkeeper had come through their academy and gone on to become a key player.

Donnarumma ultimately joined PSG on a free transfer in July 2021, signing a five-year contract after playing a starring role in Italy’s European Championship triumph that summer.

The 6ft 5in shot-stopper has played 160 times for PSG to date, helping them to win four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and three French Super Cups.

His best achievement with PSG came last season, when he put in several brilliant performances to help PSG finally lift the Champions League.

Donnarumma’s contract expires next summer and his agents, Team Raiola, have entered discussions with PSG over a possible extension.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, PSG have come to the baffling decision to ask Donnarumma to potentially lower his wages.

The Parisians want him to sign a new deal where up to a third of his salary will depend on how many games he plays and other performance-related clauses.

Donnarumma, in contrast, wants to either be handed a pay rise or at least stay on the same wage, considering how important he was to PSG ending their Champions League woes.

For now, the Italy international is giving his priority to an extension with PSG, but that could soon change if they refuse to reach a compromise.

The report adds that there is a concrete chance Donnarumma will end up in the Premier League if an agreement with PSG cannot be struck.

Man Utd are showing serious interest in Donnarumma, while Manchester City and Chelsea are also in the frame.

DON’T MISS ‼ Man Utd enter race for award-winning Italy star who’s eyeing Premier League move

Andre Onana injury changes Man Utd plans

Sources told TEAMtalk recently that United were planning on keeping Andre Onana as their main keeper, but that could now change after he suffered a hamstring injury.

As per The Telegraph, Onana is set to miss United’s pre-season preparations and could even be out of action when the Red Devils’ Premier League campaign gets underway.

Ruben Amorim harbours concerns about the Cameroonian anyway, and Donnarumma would be a superb replacement.

Donnarumma was less reliable earlier in his PSG career, but he has since grown into his status as a top-quality keeper. The 26-year-old’s massive frame means he can dominate his box – unlike Onana – and also make incredible saves.

Luis Enrique called Donnarumma a ‘world-class goalkeeper’ last year, but PSG are at growing risk of losing him.

TEAMtalk revealed on June 17 that City have made an enquiry for Donnarumma as they look to replace Ederson, meaning a battle with United could now start.

United have also shortlisted Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez and Lucas Chevalier of Lille amid uncertainty over Onana’s future.

Man Utd transfer news: Gyokeres claim; ‘green light’ arrives

Meanwhile, a Portuguese journalist has claimed that United are ready to bid the amount required to sign Viktor Gyokeres.

But Amorim is supposedly at the centre of a new issue in the transfer saga.

A ‘green light’ has also arrived as Marcus Rashford pushes to leave United in a permanent transfer this summer.

POLL: United’s best signing from Ligue 1 (last 10 years)