The chances of Gianluigi Donnarumma joining Manchester United this summer haven risen following a big update from journalists including Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs, with a separate report claiming that new discussions have been scheduled.

Donnarumma was one of Paris Saint-Germain’s best players last season as they won an incredible quadruple of the Champions League, Ligue 1, Coupe de France and Trophee des Champions under Luis Enrique. PSG’s hugely ambitious Qatari owners have chased the Champions League since buying a majority stake in the club in 2011, and they finally reached that goal.

Donnarumma reaffirmed his place among the goalkeeping elite by putting in several amazing performances on PSG’s route to Champions League glory. He has already been called ‘arguably Italy’s only world-class player’ by The Athletic in 2024.

With his current deal expiring in June 2026, the former AC Milan star was expecting to be handed a bumper new contract by PSG to reward his top-class displays.

However, he has been left disappointed by PSG’s contract offers, which has seen negotiations grind to a halt.

The chances of Donnarumma leaving PSG and joining another world-renowned club – such as Man Utd or Manchester City – have been growing in recent weeks.

Transfer reporter Jacobs has revealed that the French giants ‘view new signing Lucas Chevalier as their No 1’, which is why Donnarumma ‘has been excluded from Enrique’s squad for the UEFA Super Cup’.

PSG will face Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur in Italy on Wednesday, but Donnarumma will not be involved.

Romano added that Donnarumma ‘will not sign [a] new deal at PSG, there’s no agreement and he will 100 per cent leave the club’. That will happen either this summer or via a free transfer in summer 2026.

The shot-stopper’s camp feel it is ‘unfair’ the way he has been treated by PSG, who agreed a €55m (£47.5m) package with Lille to make Chevalier his replacement.

In a follow-up post on X, formerly Twitter, Romano wrote that Donnarumma’s relationship with the PSG hierarchy is ‘completely broken’.

In a major lift for Man Utd, the Premier League is his ‘most likely destination’.

United are eager to sign an elite replacement for Andre Onana and are aiming to land Donnarumma before rivals Man City.

It emerged earlier on Monday that United have planned a new round of talks with Donnarumma’s agent, Enzo Raiola, for ‘this week’.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd given major Carlos Baleba transfer hope despite Brighton ‘rejecting opening bid’

Man Utd could sign Gianluigi Donnarumma for just £26m

United have been alerted by the fact that PSG could accept bids worth just €30m (£26m) for Italy’s No 1 due to the fact his contract is winding down.

TEAMtalk revealed on August 3 that Donnarumma is keen on joining United this summer. He is enticed by the prospect of playing for a club of United’s stature, even if they cannot offer European football for this season.

Sky Sports confirmed on July 31 that United are interested in making Donnarumma their latest statement signing.

Although, they will have to work hard to land him before City. Pep Guardiola’s side are spying a deal for Donnarumma even after the addition of James Trafford.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on June 17 that City had made an enquiry about his situation.

A report claimed on Friday that City and Bayern Munich are both providing United with competition for Donnarumma.

Man Utd transfer news: Hojlund latest; next two signings

📌 Man Utd staggered by Hojlund views on Sesko as efforts to force AC Milan sale hit major hurdle

📌 Man Utd to sign two more after Sesko, as striker unveiled and Wilcox offers tantalising verdict

📌 Report reveals what Man Utd players think of Marcus Rashford exit to Barcelona

Man Utd in for serial winner