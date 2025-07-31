Manchester United are trying to complete a statement move for elite Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sky Sports have confirmed, with the potential transfer fee having been revealed and an Old Trafford goalkeeper’s future now ‘in doubt’.

Donnarumma joined PSG on a free transfer in July 2021 after AC Milan failed to tie him down to a new contract. Since then, the giant 6ft 5in keeper has managed 56 clean sheets in 161 appearances for PSG.

Donnarumma has helped his club to win four Ligue 1 titles, two French Cups and three French Super Cups. He also played a starring role as PSG finally lifted the Champions League last season.

Despite all these achievements, Donnarumma’s future at the Parc des Princes has become uncertain in recent months.

His contract expires in June 2026 and PSG have yet to meet his wage demands during talks over an extension. The Italy star feels he should be rewarded for his magnificent performances with a pay rise, but PSG are reluctant to pay him what he wants.

It emerged on July 12 that Man Utd are plotting a sensational move to bring Donnarumma to the Premier League amid this contract saga, and the transfer speculation has exploded in recent days.

Sky Sports‘ Dharmesh Sheth has now confirmed reports in France that Man Utd are interested in a blockbuster deal for the shot-stopper.

Man Utd have been alerted to the possibility of signing Donnarumma as PSG have agreed a five-year contract with fellow keeper Lucas Chevalier. PSG are advancing in talks with Lille and Chevalier could move in a deal worth more than €40million (£34.5m).

Sky Sports add that Donnarumma ‘is in no rush’ to make a final decision on his future and could even stay in the French capital for another season to compete with Chevalier.

United, though, want to land Donnarumma in the coming weeks, and their keen interest has ‘thrown Andre Onana’s future into doubt’.

Onana is Ruben Amorim’s current No 1 but there are concerns that his mistakes could stop the club meeting their ambitions in the new campaign.

Amorim rates Onana’s ability to play out from the back but is worried that the 29-year-old lacks the concentration needed to help United pursue the biggest honours.

Donnarumma would be a superb replacement, as The Athletic have called him ‘arguably Italy’s only world-class player’.

Man Utd can sign elite Onana replacement for €40m

Donnarumma is not as good with the ball at his feet as Onana but he uses his massive frame to pull off remarkable saves. The 26-year-old was himself guilty of errors earlier in his PSG career but has put those behind him to establish himself as one of the best keepers in the world.

Donnarumma put in a series of incredible displays on PSG’s route to Champions League glory last term, and United feel his signing would take their squad to the next level.

It emerged earlier on Thursday that Donnarumma could be signed for just €40m due to his contract situation.

As per Bundesliga expert Jan Aage Fjortoft, the process for Donnarumma to join United is ‘on’, despite reports claiming it to be a ‘non-starter’.

It emerged on Tuesday that United have opened talks with PSG to see if a deal for Donnarumma can be struck.

TEAMtalk revealed in June that rivals Manchester City had made an enquiry about the keeper, though they have since signed James Trafford instead.

