Gianluigi Donnarumma stance on Man Utd move revealed after interest formally registered – Sources

Manchester United are being kept informed on the situation of Paris Saint-Germain star Gianluigi Donnarumma, with the club viewing him as a serious target – whether it becomes possible this window or further down the line, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 26-year-old Italy international is highly regarded by figures at Old Trafford. His age is considered ideal, his profile is impressive, and his elite-level experience makes him a compelling long-term option.

Having already handled the weight of expectation at both AC Milan and PSG, Donnarumma is no stranger to pressure – and it is understood he is interested in joining Man Utd due to the stature of the club, which aligns with the level of responsibility he is used to.

United have formally registered their interest and are continuing to monitor developments.

Donnarumma has talks this week, with his current contract set to expire in 2026. So far there is no agreement on an extension and as such there are serious considerations about him leaving in the next year.

Although a deal is viewed as very difficult at this stage, insiders are refusing to rule anything out entirely – including the possibility of revisiting the situation in a future window – or even exploring a loan later this month.

The most straightforward path to Donnarumma would come through the departure of Andre Onana.

As it stands, that scenario has not progressed because United have been unable to find a buyer. There is an acceptance within the club that Onana could be moved on under the right circumstances, but there has been little concrete interest so far this summer.

Man Utd could sign a new keeper on loan

One route United could yet explore is the addition of a goalkeeper on a temporary deal to help fix their situation.

Having two top keepers on the books permanently is not feasible but a loan might become achievable.

At this time, such a move for Donnarumma is not being discussed – but should PSG’s stance shift, it could open the door for United to step in.

In the meantime, alternative options have been considered. Senne Lammens has been a player of genuine interest for some time, and discussions around his potential have continued internally.

United must still clear space in the goalkeeping department. Altay Bayindir has yet to secure a departure, and until that situation is resolved, there is little flexibility for new arrivals.

So while a transfer for Donnarumma may not be imminent, United are keeping close tabs – fully aware that the dynamic could change quickly if the right conditions present themselves.

