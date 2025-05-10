Tottenham Hotspur could miss out on the capture of English talent Angel Gomes as Manchester United want to complete a bargain deal to re-sign him first, as per a report.

Gomes rose through the ranks at Man Utd before making his senior debut in May 2017. He went on to play 10 times for United’s first team before leaving on a free transfer in August 2020.

The midfielder played just six games in the 2019-20 season as he struggled to force his way into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans.

United held several rounds of talks with Gomes and his agent over the course of that season but could not strike an agreement.

Lille ultimately signed Gomes and he has since earned a big reputation in France. His impressive form over the last 18 months saw him force his way into the England national team setup and win his first four caps between September and November last year.

Signing Gomes for free was a fantastic piece of business from Lille, but they are now set to lose him for nothing too.

The 24-year-old has run down his terms and is eyeing a return to the Premier League. According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are ‘leading the race’ for his services, though that could change in the coming weeks.

United are poised to send Gomes a contract offer and ‘hijack’ Spurs’ move as they look to reunite with the playmaker.

Everton and Crystal Palace are the other Premier League clubs keen on Gomes, while there is also interest from Juventus, Napoli and Marseille.

In order to bring Gomes back to Old Trafford, United will need to offer him a competitive wage and promise he will get regular starts under Ruben Amorim. Gomes is prioritising his development and does not want to spend lots of time on the bench as he did during his first spell with United.

Angel Gomes has already rejected West Ham

It is no surprise that at least seven clubs are chasing Gomes, as he was labelled a ‘brilliant’ player by both Roy Keane and Ian Wright after impressing during England’s 3-1 win over Finland in October.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk in March that Gomes remains a target for United, despite reports to the contrary. But we understand the creative star is ready to give other clubs his consideration too, so INEOS need to work smartly to ensure Gomes returns to United.

West Ham United have already sent Gomes a contract offer, though he has reportedly rejected it due to their struggles this season.

Of course, Man Utd have had a disastrous Premier League campaign too, but winning the Europa League final against Spurs would give them a major boost.

It is possible that Gomes could wait to see the result of the Europa League final before choosing between Man Utd and Spurs, as then he could guarantee playing in the Champions League next season.

It has previously been revealed that Daniel Levy is leading Spurs’ hunt for the player.

