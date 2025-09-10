Ruben Amorim has been assured he will have funds to work with in the January transfer window and Manchester United’s early planning has put Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson on the radar.

TEAMtalk understands that United want to bring in two new midfielders, one in January and another in the summer, as they strengthen the core of Amorim’s squad.

Anderson has been a name of interest throughout this year and the intrigue from Old Trafford is growing, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Co ready to back Amorim in the coming window.

The 22-year-old was central to Nuno Espirito Santo’s success at Nottingham Forest, with sources describing to TEAMtalk how the Portuguese coach told him he could become the best player in his position in the Premier League.

His rise has certainly been impressive. He has cemented himself as one of the standout midfielders in the division and forced his way into the England set-up, which has only raised his profile further.

Anderson joined Forest from Newcastle United last summer in a deal worth £35million. He played a key role in the Tricky Trees qualifying for Europe, playing in all but one of their Premier League fixtures last term, notching two goals and six assists.

United are admirers of Anderson and he figures highly on their shortlist, but luring him from the City Ground won’t be easy…

Man Utd tracking Forest star after Nuno sack

TEAMtalk understands that Brighton’s Carlos Baleba remains the dream signing for Amorim but there is little expectation of a breakthrough with the Seagulls in January.

The same may well be true of Anderson, with Forest unwilling to lose one of their most important players at all – particularly halfway through the season.

But the sudden managerial change at the City Ground, with Ange Postecoglou replacing Nuno, means United are to keep a close watch on Anderson’s situation.

Any hint of uncertainty could open the door to fresh discussions as Amorim next looks to build a midfield ready to compete at the very top.

