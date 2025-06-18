Manchester United have decided on the two forwards they could offer Eintracht Frankfurt in a remarkable player-plus-cash deal for striker Hugo Ekitike, according to a report, with Joshua Zirkzee among those at risk of being axed.

Man Utd are prioritising their forward line in the early stages of the summer transfer window after scoring just 44 goals in 38 Premier League games during the 2024-25 campaign. Head coach Ruben Amorim was left frustrated by the likes of Zirkzee, Rasmus Hojlund and Alejandro Garnacho missing big chances.

United are making moves in the transfer market as they know Amorim’s side needs more goalscoring threat if they are to get back in the top six.

The Red Devils have paid £62.5million to sign Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers, who will take up one of the two No 10 positions.

Bryan Mbeumo is their other key target at No 10 and there was an update on the Brentford star’s situation on Tuesday night.

United are aiming to forge an agreement for a new centre-forward alongside their talks for Mbeumo. Ekitike and Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres are currently the two main options being considered.

As per CaughtOffside, United are already in dialogue with Ekitike’s representatives and are planning to enter formal talks with Frankfurt soon.

United director of football Jason Wilcox is keen on signing the 22-year-old before Premier League rivals Liverpool and Chelsea.

However, United do not have unlimited funds to spend this summer and Ekitike’s big €100million (£85.5m / $115m) price tag is therefore proving ‘problematic’.

One way United could lower their expenditure is by submitting a player-plus-cash proposal to Frankfurt. It is claimed that current strikers Zirkzee and Hojlund are both under consideration for such a deal as Amorim does not trust either of them fully.

By offloading one of Zirkzee or Hojlund and getting Ekitike in return, United would be seriously improving the No 9 position while also getting rid of some of the dead wood in the squad.

Ekitike is emerging as one of the deadliest young strikers in Europe, having netted 22 goals and put up 12 assists in 48 matches for Frankfurt in the recently completed season.

Zirkzee and Hojlund, in contrast, managed 17 goals between them, with the latter’s form proving particularly maddening.

Man Utd stepping up striker pursuits

It must be noted that Champions League finalists Inter Milan have held talks with United over a possible deal to take Hojlund back to Italy.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed on Monday that United have entered talks with Ekitike’s agents to gauge his interest in a possible move.

While United cannot offer the Frenchman European football, he would still be delighted to make the move as he supported the club growing up.

Chelsea’s talks for Ekitike have stalled in recent days, with Liverpool emerging as the side United need to watch out for in this transfer race.

Sources provided TEAMtalk with a crucial update on United’s striker hunt on Tuesday.

We can reveal Gyokeres is United’s first-choice striker option and that they are confident of landing him, despite reports to the contrary.

United feel Gyokeres’ relationship with Amorim will be crucial in getting the deal over the line.

As things stand, Ekitike’s is United’s plan B. Sources have informed TEAMtalk that United have made enquiries about Ekitike over the past week.

Either signing would be a huge upgrade on Amorim’s current attacking options and would surely help United have a more successful 2025-26 campaign.

Ekitike’s brilliant season