Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs is hopeful INEOS will be able to land Wolverhampton Wanderers ace Matheus Cunha and another forward, though he believes up to eight more signings are needed to make Ruben Amorim’s side competitive again.

Man Utd need to strengthen several areas of their squad after a dire Premier League campaign in which they have fallen to 16th in the table. Beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final would be a great way to end the season, though Amorim insists it should not absolve them of criticism.

Amorim wants the United hierarchy to improve his attack as a priority. INEOS appear ready to oblige by handing him Cunha and Liam Delap of Ipswich Town.

The Red Devils have reached an agreement on personal terms with Cunha and will activate his £62.5million release clause once the transfer window reopens.

United have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race for Delap, too. While the English striker is delaying his decision to see if United qualify for the Champions League via the Europa League, United are prepared to meet his £30m exit clause.

During an appearance on United fan channel Webby & O’Neill, Giggs was asked about the potential captures of Cunha and Delap. “It would be an improvement, most definitely,” he replied.

“They both have Premier League experience which is a massive plus. The domestic form has been nowhere good enough so they are proven already to do it, to score goals.

“When you’re in that dressing room preseason and better players come in, it not only gives the fans a lift but it gives the players lift.

Man Utd ‘need nine or 10 players’

“So if you see those players (Delap and Cunha) come in you are going to get excited because it’s an improvement and they are good players.”

The 13-time Premier League champion continued: “We do need nine or 10 players but we are not going to get them in this transfer window.

“That’s the dilemma. Does Ruben Amorim have enough time the get his kind of players in that might take a couple of transfer windows? We needs strikers. It is a joke Man United have only got one recognised striker, we had three or four in the past.

“Not only three or four, three or four quality centre-forwards. So if you do get an injury, you do get a loss of form, you’ve got another player coming in. And if they are both on form they are pushing each other, so it’s win-win. That’s going to take time. that’s modern football, you don’t get it.”

Central midfield, right wing-back and goalkeeper are just some of the other positions United need to reinforce to ensure they move up the Premier League table next season.

