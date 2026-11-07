Man Utd push hard for transformative Spanish signing as Wilcox makes Carrick decision

Manchester United hold strong interest in a Spanish star who could revamp their defence, according to a report, while we can reveal Jason Wilcox’s current stance on the future of Michael Carrick.

Man Utd are expected to make big changes to their backline next year. The futures of Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire are uncertain, while Lisandro Martinez is highly likely to depart after he spoke out against director of football Wilcox.

Having spent the last two summers transforming their forward line and midfield, United could land a right-back, left-back and two central defenders in 2027. And one of their main centre-back targets has already been named…

Man Utd in for Como star

United are the ‘most persistent’ Premier League club in the race for Como’s Jacobo Ramon, as they have ‘shown the most interest’ by enquiring about his availability, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Ramon has been brilliant for Como since joining Cesc Fabregas’ side from Real Madrid in July last year.

The 21-year-old Spaniard has also caught the attention of Liverpool and Chelsea.

We revealed on Wednesday that United are firmly in the race for Ramon and are set to intensify their scouting of him. Ramon has been identified as a player who could replace either Maguire or Martinez in United’s starting lineup.

Como could demand €50m (£42m) or more to sell Ramon next year. However, any move United make will be complicated by Madrid having partial control over the player’s future.

The Spanish titans have a 50 per cent sell-on clause, plus the opportunity to re-sign him for just €10m (£8m) next summer.

Carrick latest

We can confirm that Wilcox remains firmly behind Carrick and is in no rush to make a change at Old Trafford.

Despite criticism of Wilcox growing, we understand that he remains the key decision-maker with regards to Carrick’s future, as he has the backing of INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Wilcox picked Carrick as United’s new permanent head coach in May, after the 45-year-old impressed during his interim spell, and the director wants to see his choice succeed.

As things stand, Carrick looks set to remain in his role, with United chiefs set to analyse the situation during the early stages of the international break.

But if Carrick does get sacked, then Wilcox will open talks with Eddie Howe – his top managerial candidate.

United officials also admire the work Fabregas is doing at Como, though that move appears very difficult.

Rennes star tracked

Our sources state that United have repeatedly sent scouts to watch Rennes left-back Mahamadou Nagida.

The 21-year-old has impressed United officials during a period of extensive scouting, and he is now on the club’s shortlist to potentially replace Shaw.

We understand it is possible that United completely revamp the left-back position in 2027, signing one new option in January and another at the end of the campaign.

United have been forced to alter their list of left-back targets after missing out on Nathaniel Brown and Lewis Hall in the summer.

In addition to Nagida, United are tracking Alejandro Balde (Barcelona), David Raum (RB Leipzig) and Jorge Salinas (Racing Santander).