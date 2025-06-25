Fenerbahce are currently the team working hardest to sign Jadon Sancho, with TEAMtalk able to provide an update on the future of the Manchester United outcast.

Sancho spent last season on loan at Chelsea from Man Utd. The deal included the obligation for Chelsea to buy Sancho for £20-25million (up to €29m / $34m) this summer, though they got out of a permanent deal by paying United a £5m (€6m / $7m) penalty fee.

The winger registered five goals and 10 assists in 41 appearances in the 2024/25 campaign but did not do enough to convince Chelsea on a permanent transfer.

Sancho is due to return to Man Utd this summer but will soon be sold as he has no future at Old Trafford under Ruben Amorim. United want to sell Sancho to increase Amorim’s transfer budget.

On Monday, TEAMtalk revealed that Turkish giants Fenerbahce have burst into the race for the English attacker, with Jose Mourinho having greenlit the move.

We can now provide an update on the situation. Sources have informed us that discussions between Fenerbahce and United do not appear to be a problem, with Mourinho’s side confident of negotiating a discount for Sancho.

United have set a £30m (€35m / $41m) price tag for Sancho, as TEAMtalk revealed on June 17, but Fenerbahce are hoping to agree on a fee between £20-25m.

The real obstacle for Fenerbahce though is convincing Sancho on the move. The Super Lig outfit are aware this will not be a quick deal, mainly as the big challenge will be reaching an agreement with Sancho.

That’s why, as things stand, Fenerbahce are focusing mainly on talks with Sancho himself, trying to find common ground over personal terms. The winger is still asking for a salary of around £10m (€12m / $14m) per year, which equates to around £200k a week. This is a fee that Fenerbahce are hoping to reduce before pressing ahead with the swoop.

Fenerbahce pushing hardest to snare Jadon Sancho

However, both parties, Fener and Sancho, are hoping that time will be in their favour: the Turkish club thinks that, with time passing, the wage demands will decrease, while the player himself believes that, day by day, new options to evaluate will emerge.

In fact, as we reported on Monday, other big clubs are showing interest in the 25-year-old, most notably his former side Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, AC Milan, Aston Villa and several Saudi Pro League teams.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Juventus are now in the race, too.

So far, no team has agreed to match Sancho’s demands without trying to negotiate his wages first. The chase for the England international is very much open, but Fenerbahce are making strong moves early, hoping that their patient approach will pay off in the end.

