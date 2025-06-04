Manchester United have reportedly tried to sign West Ham United ace Mohammed Kudus by offering Jadon Sancho in return, while the most likely next arrival at Old Trafford has also emerged.

Man Utd have already completed their first signing of the summer transfer window, with Matheus Cunha joining from Wolverhampton Wanderers. After learning that Cunha would be willing to join them even without European football, Man Utd moved quickly to strike an agreement on personal terms.

The Red Devils then activated Cunha’s £62.5million release clause before announcing that a deal is in place for the Brazilian to move to Old Trafford.

Head coach Ruben Amorim wants several more players to join Man Utd this summer to help his project go in the right direction.

That includes another No 10 in addition to Cunha. Bryan Mbeumo is a concrete target, though CaughtOffside have detailed Man Utd’s efforts to snare Kudus instead.

It is claimed that Man Utd have held ‘discussions’ with West Ham over the 24-year-old, who can shine as either a right winger or central attacking midfielder.

In these talks, Man Utd technical director Jason Wilcox supposedly ‘offered’ outcast Jadon Sancho to West Ham in a swap deal for Kudus.

However, the bid is ‘unlikely’ to be accepted by West Ham. They rate Kudus at around the £60million (€71m / $81m) mark, far higher than their valuation of Sancho.

The latter is due to return to Man Utd following a loan spell at Chelsea. There was an obligation in the loan deal for Chelsea to buy Sancho for £20-25m (up to €30m / $34m), though the Blues got out of it by triggering a £5m (€6m / $7m) penalty fee and sending him back to Man Utd.

Sancho enjoyed his time at Chelsea and Enzo Maresca’s side were keen on signing him permanently. But the two parties could not agree personal terms as Chelsea were unwilling to match the winger’s £300,000-a-week wage demands.

Mbeumo the top target amid Kudus doubts

While United’s swoop for Kudus has hit a roadblock, Amorim’s side are pressing ahead with their pursuit of Brentford talisman Mbeumo.

United have reportedly agreed personal terms with Mbeumo after he decided he only wants to join the Red Devils next.

They will now try to strike a deal with Brentford. The Bees are aware of Mbeumo’s desire to join United but want their asking price to be met in full before sanctioning an exit.

This is likely to be £60m – the same fee West Ham value Kudus at – though some outlets have suggested it could be slightly higher.

With Cunha and Mbeumo set to take up the two No 10 positions behind United’s main centre-forward, captain Bruno Fernandes could play deeper as a No 8.

Fernandes has confirmed he has rejected the opportunity to join Al-Hilal on a remarkable £700k-a-week contract. The Portuguese playmaker wants to continue playing at the highest level in Europe and will spearhead United’s pursuit of trophies following their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd transfer news: Goalkeeper target; striker decision

