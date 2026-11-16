Fabrizio Romano reveals Man Utd decision on January striker signing

Manchester United are ready to enter the market for a new striker in January as Joshua Zirkzee is poised to hold crunch talks with Mauricio Pochettino over his future, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd left their fans disappointed over the summer when they failed to bring in a new centre-forward to replace Zirkzee and provide Benjamin Sesko with serious competition. Fiorentina were one of several Italian clubs to make approaches for Zirkzee, while Everton tried to engineer a deadline-day transfer.

But the Dutchman’s Serie A suitors could not meet United’s demands. United also rejected Everton’s late move, as it would not have given them enough time to sign a suitable replacement.

Bryan Mbeumo has had to operate as the Red Devils’ main striker in recent weeks as Sesko will be out until the new year with a recurring shin injury.

Mbeumo has been one of United’s better performers this season, though a proper replacement for Zirkzee still needs to be found.

On YouTube, Romano confirmed that United’s ‘busy’ January will involve the capture of a new No 9, with Zirkzee poised to move on.

“Man Utd will be busy in January. So we will talk a lot about Man Utd in the next months,” the journalist said.

“At United, it’s going to be busy with incomings and with outgoings.

“We need to discuss about the strikers. Because what’s gonna happen next under Mauricio Pochettino is also gonna depend on outgoings.

“Benjamin Sesko will be out for weeks and months. United hope by the end of January he can be back, but [it] could be February.

“Man Utd, in any case, want to try [to] get another striker. [It] could be an opportunity on loan, or [it] could be a striker who can also be for the long term, depending on the opportunities [and] depending on the finance.

“But, obviously, to understand the future of Joshua Zirkzee is also very important to get to the point where Man Utd can say, ‘This is the striker we want’.

“Zirkzee was wanted by Juventus and Fiorentina over the summer. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Italian clubs jumping again on Zirkzee in January.

“Joshua Zirkzee is gonna have a conversation with Mauricio Pochettino. Joshua Zirkzee is doing his best with Man Utd, but at the same time, Zirkzee wants to play.

“He loves Man Utd but he feels he’s not a regular starter.”

Balogun, Toney being considered by Man Utd

Romano added that there have not yet been any active conversations between United and Monaco for USMNT striker Folarin Balogun.

But we revealed on November 12 that Pochettino is eager to reunite with Balogun and fellow US star Alex Freeman at United. The latter is a 22-year-old right-back who currently represents Villarreal.

In addition to Balogun, United have added Nicolo Tresoldi (Club Brugge), Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) and Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) to their striker shortlist.

Toney appeared on Man Utd’s radar on November 3 after it emerged Leeds United hitman Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be staying at Elland Road.

With regards to Tresoldi, we confirmed on September 9 that Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur scouts have been wowed by the Germany U21 ace.

Meanwhile, Pochettino has appeared to confirm United’s transfer plans amid strong links with an £80m duo.