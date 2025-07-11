Manchester United may have missed out on Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, but a report has revealed when the release clause in his new Everton contract becomes active and how much it is worth, setting up a blockbuster move in the near future.

Branthwaite made his debut for Everton in July 2020 after joining the club from Carlisle United in a £1million deal that January. The centre-back has gone on to represent Everton on 86 occasions, while also having loan spells at Blackburn Rovers and PSV.

Since establishing himself as a key starter at Everton, Branthwaite has become one of the best – and most coveted – young defenders around.

He is composed both on and off the ball, can play with either foot and possesses great decision-making, all of which are essential traits for the modern-day centre-half.

Branthwaite’s solid performances for Everton have seen him become a dream target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe at Man Utd.

Ratcliffe wants to install a strong British core at Old Trafford, like what Sir Alex Ferguson had, and signing Branthwaite would form a key part of that aim.

DON’T MISS 🔴⚫⚪ Man Utd AGREE to sell for eye-watering loss as star says yes to joining Euro giants – report

Last summer, United had bids for Branthwaite worth £43m and £50m rejected by Everton. The Red Devils have continued to monitor his situation ever since.

United’s chances of snaring the one-cap England international took a serious hit earlier this month when he penned a new five-year deal with Everton.

But according to the Daily Mail, those fresh terms include an ‘exit clause’ worth ‘more than £70m’ (€81m / $94.5m). The release clause comes into effect in summer 2026.

In their latest blog on United transfer news, the MEN have talked up the possibility of Ruben Amorim’s side swooping for Branthwaite next summer and finally completing Ratcliffe’s transfer mission.

The exit clause means United know exactly how much they will need to pay to prise the 23-year-old away from the Hill Dickinson Stadium. By triggering it, there would be little need for United to enter negotiations with Everton and they could instead go straight into contract talks with the player.

Prior to their bids last summer, numerous outlets reported that United had reached an agreement on personal terms with Branthwaite, thought to be worth £150-160k per week.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 6 that Ratcliffe still loves the idea of bringing Branthwaite to United, even though the transfer has been fraught with difficulty so far.

Man Utd transfer news: Updates on Mbeumo, Gyokeres

While United could return for Branthwaite next year, they are currently focused on improving Amorim’s attacking options.

They have already paid Wolverhampton Wanderers £62.5m (€72m / $84m) for Matheus Cunha and are still trying to forge an agreement with Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo, another attacking midfielder. You can read the latest on Mbeumo here.

United remain in the picture for Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres. Arsenal are in talks for the Swedish hitman, but United will swoop in if that transfer collapses.

VOTE: United’s best signing from a different Prem club (last 10 years)