Manchester United are spying a thrilling double deal for Crystal Palace duo Jean-Philippe Mateta and Adam Wharton, according to reports, and Manchester City could inadvertently aid the transfer.

Centre-forward and central midfield are two key areas for Man Utd to strengthen in 2026. They improved their attack over the summer by signing Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, but Mbeumo will soon go to AFCON while Sesko will be out for several weeks recovering from a knee injury.

In midfield, Ruben Amorim wants a new anchor who can help United move on from the likes of Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte.

Man Utd’s big summer – and what’s next

Spent over £230m (€262m / $306m) on five new players

Diego Leon and Senne Lammens joined alongside Sesko, Mbeumo and Cunha

A centre-forward, central midfielder, wing-back and goalkeeper are being targeted next

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is United’s top target in midfield, but our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 18 that the Red Devils also aim to land Wharton as part of a remarkable triple swoop.

Wharton will cost £70million (€80m / $93m) and is wanted by Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Liverpool, too.

He could leave Selhurst Park alongside Mateta, as the striker has refused to pen a new contract as he pushes to join a bigger club.

Mubama could replace Mateta

According to journalist Alan Nixon, Palace have identified Man City centre-forward Divin Mubama as a potential replacement for Mateta and are ‘keeping an eye’ on the 21-year-old.

Palace hold long-standing interest in Mubama, having missed out on him to City when he opted to leave West Ham United in August 2024.

Mubama has scored five goals in 18 Championship games this season while on loan at Stoke City, and Palace have repeatedly sent scouts to watch him.

The England U21 international is highly rated by scouts across the country, though Man City appreciate a permanent exit will likely be best for his development. Mubama will struggle to get into Pep Guardiola’s team ahead of Erling Haaland and Omar Marmoush.

Palace’s interest in the youngster represents good news for Man Utd, as it emerged in October that they have reignited their pursuit of Mateta.

When making an approach for Mateta in the summer, United were told to pay £40m (€46m / $53m). But that price tag could drop in January as the Frenchman’s contract expires in June 2027.

United will face competition to snare Mateta, though. It was claimed on November 23 that Arsenal have identified him as a replacement for Gabriel Jesus.

There could be big changes at Selhurst Park next year as Oliver Glasner’s side have also found one of their main targets to replace Wharton in midfield.

Sources confirmed to us on Tuesday that Palace are among the clubs tracking Lyon’s ex-Liverpool star Tyler Morton.

