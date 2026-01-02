Ederson is among three January targets for Man Utd

Manchester United are planning moves for Atalanta’s Ederson Silva alongside stars from the Premier League and France this month, according to reports, while our sources have provided an update on the future of midfield target Carlos Baleba.

While Man Utd have improved in some areas this season, they are still some way off competing with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title. The hugely frustrating 1-1 draw with bottom club Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford left Ruben Amorim’s side in sixth place, 15 points behind leaders Arsenal.

United are only three points off fourth-placed Liverpool, though the Red Devils are also at risk of being caught by Sunderland and Everton.

Several new signings are needed during the current transfer window to elevate Amorim’s squad, and work is being done on such deals…

Man Utd alerted by midfield price drop

Our transfer insider Dean Jones has confirmed that United have reignited their pursuit of Ederson.

Sources state that intermediaries acting on behalf of United have made fresh enquiries about the midfielder’s situation and potential availability.

INEOS remain determined to make progress in their bid to land a top-class midfielder this month, with Ederson a concrete option.

The Brazilian’s agent said recently that his price tag could drop by half to just €30-40m (£26-35m) as Atalanta have been unable to seal a new contract.

United are expected to launch a move for Ederson if this reduced price is confirmed by Atalanta.

United will have to work hard to complete the deal, as Atalanta want to keep Ederson for the full season, while the player himself wants to join a Champions League club next.

Our sources have confirmed that the 26-year-old is on United’s list of midfield targets alongside players such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, Conor Gallagher and Ruben Neves. Baleba is also an option – more on him later.

Two more signings eyed

While a new midfielder is United’s priority, they could also bring in a new striker.

Sky Sports reveal Amorim’s side could act on their ‘long-term interest’ in Crystal Palace hitman Jean-Philippe Mateta in the coming weeks.

While they are not ‘actively looking’ for a new No 9, they could ‘seriously look at’ signing Mateta if he ‘becomes available’.

Palace have previously rejected bids worth £50m (€57m) from Champions League clubs for Mateta, though he could move for £40m (€46m) in January due to his contract expiring in summer 2027.

United are on the lookout for a more experienced striker who can help Benjamin Sesko out, and Mateta seems a great fit.

Although, the Frenchman’s situation is complicated by Oliver Glasner’s future. We understand that if Glasner decides to leave, then Palace want their next manager to have a say in Mateta’s future.

Sky Sports add that signing a new centre-back ‘may also be on the agenda’ at Old Trafford, and they are ‘monitoring’ Rennes’ Jeremy Jacquet.

A move in January will be ‘difficult’, but United could accelerate their interest if other clubs open talks. Liverpool, Arsenal and Palace are all admirers of the 20-year-old defender.

Separate reports suggest it will take a €60m (£52m) offer to convince Rennes to sell the France U21 international this month.

Baleba approaches coming

We revealed earlier on Friday that Brighton & Hove Albion chiefs are expecting numerous clubs to make enquiries about Baleba in January.

In addition to United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are all interested in the midfielder.

But Baleba is only likely to move if Brighton drop their massive £100m (€115m) demands.

United feel that price is too high given Baleba’s performances have dipped this term, which is likely down to the intense speculation surrounding his future.

If Brighton continue to hold out for £100m or more, then United will prioritise other, cheaper targets such as Ederson or Neves.