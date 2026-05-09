Manchester United have taken steps towards signing a highly rated Leicester City forward, according to a report, while a midfielder has said yes to moving to Old Trafford.

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has steered Man Utd into next season’s Champions League, which will help the club sign top players this summer. United need two central midfielders, plus a left winger, left-back and centre-half.

United could seemingly go for a surprise option in search of their next left winger…

Man Utd chase Jeremy Monga

United have begun ‘discussions’ with Leicester for teenage winger Jeremy Monga, as per the Manchester Evening News.

The pursuit is being led by United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, who has ‘engaged in dialogue’ with Leicester chiefs about a possible deal.

Monga is only 16 years old but has already been billed as a ‘generational talent’ by transfermarkt. The left-sided attacker has been compared to Jude Bellingham as he is picking up plenty of senior game time before even turning 17.

We exclusively revealed on April 12 that United, Arsenal and Manchester City have all made ‘formal approaches’ for Monga, and if this latest report is to be believed, then United in particular have stepped up their pursuit.

Leicester previously gave the England U19 international a £25million price tag, but that could drop now they have been relegated to League One.

While Monga has elite potential, United fans would rather INEOS sign a more experienced left winger such as Rafael Leao, Morgan Rogers or Anthony Gordon.

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€50m signing boosted

United have received a double lift in their bid to make Atalanta star Ederson their new midfielder, according to two journalists.

Italian reporter Alfredo Pedulla states that the ‘excellent relationship’ between United and Atalanta – harnessed through previous deals – will help negotiations, with Ederson set to cost €40-50m (£35-43m).

Fellow journalist Matteo Morretto claims the Brazil international has ‘said yes’ to joining United.

The Red Devils are accelerating talks with Ederson’s agents and could soon open discussions with Atalanta, too.

United’s priority is still to find a top-class No 6 such as Carlos Baleba or Aurelien Tchouameni, but Ederson is a strong candidate to be their second, cheaper addition.

Rashford stance

Barcelona-based newspaper Sport claim Carrick has been thoroughly impressed by Marcus Rashford’s form out on loan.

Carrick even believes the forward has a future at United, which would solve the club’s left-wing search.

It is possible that Rashford returns to Old Trafford this summer and starts training with his former United team-mates if an agreement cannot be quickly struck with Barcelona.

Despite Carrick’s dream of seeing Rashford shine for United once again, we revealed on March 27 that the 28-year-old is fully committed to Barca and wants to join the Catalan giants permanently.

Barca have the option to make Rashford’s loan permanent for €30m (£26m), but they aim to strike a cheaper agreement, or another loan deal.