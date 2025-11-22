There have been updates on Joao Gomes and Conor Gallagher as Manchester United push to bring in a new midfielder during the January transfer window.

In an interview with The United Stand, transfer reporter Ben Jacobs confirmed Man Utd are interested in Wolverhampton Wanderers star Gomes and added that Ineos could receive ‘encouragement’ to swoop for him in January. Jacobs also discussed Atletico Madrid’s Gallagher, who is gearing up for a winter move.

“They like Joao Gomes,” Jacobs said, when asked about United’s midfield plans. “There’s probably only two definitive targets on the Manchester United list that are definitely, I would say, available during the month of January, or potentially available.

Why United are pursuing a new midfielder

Casemiro has looked better this season but is now 33 years old

Amorim does not seem to trust Kobbie Mainoo, sparking the search for a new holding midfielder

United want to get one of the Prem’s best midfielders to partner Bruno Fernandes

They need to be athletic to fit into Amorim’s system, but also quality on the ball

“The first is obviously Conor Gallagher. And then you have Joao Gomes, who I wouldn’t, and I want to be clear here, say is available, but what I would say is that suitors may be encouraged to try their luck in January looking at the league table.”

It is likely that Gomes’ agents will be the ones to encourage bids for their client once the transfer window reopens. Wolves sit bottom of the Premier League after a terrible start under the now-sacked Vitor Pereira, and Gomes will be eager to leave the relegation scrap.

Portuguese newspaper Record claimed recently that the Brazilian’s price tag sits at €50million (£44m / $58m), and that he would be open to joining United in January.

‘Promise’ disrupts Man Utd move

However, sources have told us Wolves have promised new manager Rob Edwards they will not sell Gomes mid-season.

We understand United will only be able to sign the 24-year-old at the end of the campaign, in the event Wolves are relegated.

With regards to Gallagher, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that United were keen on a summer deal for the ex-Chelsea star.

United are still keeping tabs on Gallagher, who is plotting a return to the Premier League.

However, Gallagher is not United’s primary target. Ruben Amorim prefers other players such as Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba.

Sources state that United will try to snare Anderson in January, though Nottingham Forest will make the move difficult.

Crystal Palace’s Wharton could emerge as United’s No 1 target if Anderson proves unattainable.

Other options for the Red Devils include Stuttgart enforcer Angelo Stiller and Sporting CP captain Morten Hjulmand.

Sources have confirmed to us that Hjulmand is Amorim’s favoured option from abroad if he cannot get someone with Premier League experience.

Amorim remains a big fan of the Dane after their successful spell together at Sporting.

United news: Semenyo latest; Liverpool battle

Meanwhile, United could get help from a coach as they pursue Bournemouth hitman Antoine Semenyo.

United and Liverpool have both been credited with interest in Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi.

Amorim’s side have reportedly entered talks for Adeyemi, but he would rather join Liverpool or Real Madrid.