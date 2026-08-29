Man Utd striker wanted by Atletico Madrid as Julian Alvarez replacement

Atletico Madrid have identified Manchester United centre-forward Joshua Zirkzee as a possible replacement for Arsenal and Barcelona target Julian Alvarez, according to a report.

Alvarez has been the subject of intense transfer speculation ever since he announced at the World Cup that he would like to leave Atleti. While he did not name Barca specifically, a move to the Camp Nou is understood to be the Argentine’s dream solution.

Barca president Joan Laporta insists his €100million (£86m) bid for Alvarez remains on the table. Arsenal are in the mix for Alvarez in case he considers other clubs before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta has held direct talks with the 2022 World Cup winner, while Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta has put aside at least €130m (£111m) to offer Atleti.

The Rojiblancos insist they will not sell Alvarez, especially to LaLiga rivals Barca. But the Daily Mail report that Atleti have shortlisted Man Utd striker Zirkzee as an option in case Alvarez does end up leaving.

Zirkzee is ‘on Atleti’s radar’, and they are ‘monitoring’ his situation in case they need to open talks with United.

The Dutchman is a wanted man despite his £36.5m switch to Old Trafford not working out.

It emerged on Friday that Fiorentina have opened talks with United to sign Zirkzee.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio has reported that Fiorentina have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for the 25-year-old, who is keen on a return to Serie A.

Juventus, Como and Napoli all hold interest in Zirkzee, but it is Fiorentina who are the Italian club showing the most serious interest in him.

United are eyeing Freiburg star Igor Matanovic and Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta as potential replacements for Zirkzee in their squad.

Trusted United reporter Laurie Whitwell has suggested the Red Devils will loan a new striker if Zirkzee goes, in order to save money.

Returning to Alvarez, David Ornstein dropped a key update on the striker on Saturday morning.

“At the time of reporting, it’s a low chance that he will come to Arsenal, because he’s had his heart set on Barcelona,” Ornstein said.

Ornstein drops Julian Alvarez update

“Atletico have closed the door to Barcelona, that won’t happen. They would do a deal with Arsenal, Arsenal are prepared to reach an agreement club to club. But they would want the player to want to join them and he’s shown no indication of wanting to at this point.

“He’s spoken to Mikel Arteta and said he doesn’t want to come. That could change – could he soften in the days ahead? These situations are always moveable feasts, so I don’t want to pin my colours to the mast and say it won’t happen, but right now it’s not developing in the way that some have suggested.

“I think that would be the target for Arsenal – Julian Alvarez – and if they don’t get him maybe they go with what they’ve got. But we don’t know until the deadline.”

If Alvarez ends up staying at Atleti, as Ornstein expects, then Zirkzee would be more likely to join Fiorentina than the Spanish outfit.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have signed a United winger, and he is ‘buzzing’ to have completed the move.