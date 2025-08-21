Man Utd star becomes ‘dream’ target for league champions after brutal injury blow

Manchester United may be insisting that Joshua Zirkzee is ‘not for sale’ but that has not stopped a reigning league champion from plotting an ambitious summer move for the striker, according to a report.

Zirkzee moved to Old Trafford in July last year when Man Utd paid Bologna £36.5million for his signature. That came after the Dutchman scored 12 goals in 37 matches for Bologna during the 2023-24 campaign.

Zirkzee got off to a great start at United, netting a late winner against Fulham on his debut.

However, his season was curtailed by a thigh injury and he finished with just seven goals and three assists in 49 outings.

The underwhelming form of Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund saw United capture fellow striker Benjamin Sesko in a £74m deal recently.

Sesko’s arrival has led to speculation that one of Zirkzee or Hojlund could move on.

As per Dutch outlet Eindhovens Dagblad, last season’s Eredivisie winners PSV want to sign Zirkzee as a replacement for Alassane Plea.

French forward Plea will be out until 2026 with a knee injury, forcing PSV to enter the market for a new striker before the transfer deadline on September 1.

Zirkzee has been identified as ‘the dream candidate’ to lead PSV’s forward line this season.

PSV have yet to make contact with United for the 24-year-old, though that is expected to happen in the coming days.

The Dutch outfit know Zirkzee will be expensive and are therefore looking to open talks over an initial loan.

PSV aim to use the fact that Zirkzee will be backup to Sesko to their advantage, telling him he could be their first-choice striker. This would in turn help Zirkzee’s chances of making the Netherlands’ 2026 World Cup squad.

Man Utd planning to keep Joshua Zirkzee despite exit links

However, it will be very difficult to complete the deal. Amid Zirkzee’s links with Napoli, Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday: “Manchester United consider Joshua Zirkzee not for sale this summer. Decision made by the board and Ruben Amorim months ago, never in talks with any Italian club.”

The Italian press reportedly recently that Antonio Conte had asked for Napoli to sign Zirkzee after losing Romelu Lukaku to a thigh injury.

But Napoli have since been forced to turn their attention to Hojlund, as United are open to selling the Dane instead.

Hojlund is insisting on a loan with an obligation to buy as he wants clarity over his long-term future.

AC Milan have also been linked with Hojlund, but their capture of Victor Boniface has put Napoli in the box seat to agree a deal with United.

Returning to PSV, it is understandable that they would like to sign Zirkzee as he would probably thrive back in the Netherlands. But PSV would have to stretch their finances by a considerable amount to get United to consider the player’s departure.

