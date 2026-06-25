Man Utd make sensational approach for £172m ‘world-class’ striker – journalist

Manchester United have burst into the race for Julian Alvarez and have taken initial steps to rival Barcelona, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain for the Atletico Madrid superstar, a reporter has sensationally claimed.

Real Madrid ignited a row with their local rivals on June 9 when they submitted a €150million (£130m) bid for Alvarez, which was immediately rejected. The Argentine has fuelled the exit speculation by admitting he is exploring a transfer.

Following Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria at the World Cup, Alvarez said: “I spoke with the people at [Atletico] I needed to speak with, and the best thing for everyone is a transfer. I want to fulfil my dream.

“It’s ‌not the time ‌to talk about this, but I also can’t ‌hide it. I try to be an honest person.”

We confirmed on May 30 that Alvarez has installed Barca as his favoured destination. However, they will struggle to pay the blockbuster fee required to land him.

Atleti told Madrid to pay the 26-year-old’s colossal €500m (£431m) release clause, though Diego Simeone’s side have been tipped to sell if a bid worth €200m (£172m) comes in.

According to AS journalist Marcos Duran, Alvarez’s comments have put Man Utd on alert, as the Red Devils have ‘spoken directly with the player’s agents’.

Duran claims that Man Utd will rival Barca, Arsenal and PSG for Alvarez’s capture in a spectacular potential move.

United are ‘back in the Champions League’ and ‘have the money’ to bid for the goalscorer, despite central midfield being their priority this summer.

The fact United have lost out on Elliot Anderson to Manchester City has supposedly given them extra motivation to complete a statement signing of their own, with former Etihad star Alvarez an incredible new option being considered.

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Julian Alvarez to Man Utd would be huge surprise

Alvarez would be a jaw-dropping signing for United. He would be a clear upgrade on Benjamin Sesko, with Barcelona’s Pau Cubarsi having called him a ‘world-class striker’.

However, Duran’s claim that United have the money to spend big on both a central midfielder and striker is dubious.

They are far more likely to sign an experienced yet cheaper striker to provide competition for Sesko without seriously impacting his long-term development.

Jean-Philippe Mateta is one potential option, while United have even been tipped to reunite with Danny Welbeck.

Victor Osimhen has been described as a ‘dream’ striker signing for United too, but once again his £130m price tag would make any move extremely difficult.

With regards to Alvarez’s next destination, we can confirm he is still pushing to make his Barca dream a reality. The Blaugrana are working hard to try and put together a massive bid, but Arsenal are looming in case a switch to the Camp Nou falls through.