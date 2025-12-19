Arsenal hold concrete interest in Juventus magician Kenan Yildiz but Manchester United could overtake them in the race by launching a sensational €100million (£88m) offer, it has been claimed.

Yildiz has emerged as a target for elite Premier League clubs as he has yet to pledge his long-term future to Juve. The two parties have held several rounds of contract talks but have not been able to forge an agreement.

Yildiz currently earns a reported €56,000 (£49k) per week, and he wants a significant pay rise to reflect his standing as one of Serie A’s best performers.

However, Juve feel the versatile attacker – who can play as a left winger or second striker – is asking for too much money.

This stalemate alerted Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool earlier in the year, and now Man Utd could seemingly enter the frame strongly.

Spanish outlet Fichajes report that United have ‘set their sights’ on a blockbuster swoop for Yildiz, which would be ‘one of the most ambitious transfers of the last decade’.

United are preparing an ‘astronomical’ €100m bid to stun their Premier League rivals and put themselves in a great position to land Yildiz.

The Red Devils believe that such money would convince Juve to let their ‘star player’ go. United would also be able to hand Yildiz the financial package he is looking for.

United scouts see the 20-year-old as a future world-class superstar, given the fact he is capable of scoring incredible goals and is already running the show for Juve. Yildiz was awarded for his meteoric rise in December 2024, as he won the Golden Boy Web award.

The report tips Yildiz to form a deadly attacking partnership with the likes of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes. If a move to Old Trafford goes ahead, then the Turkish ace would likely compete with Matheus Cunha for the left-sided No 10 role.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Man Utd more likely to bid for Antoine Semenyo

However, United actually bidding €100m for Yildiz would be a big surprise given the fact they are prioritising additions in central midfield and at wing-back.

They are expected to sign a midfielder such as Ruben Neves, Joao Gomes or Conor Gallagher in January to give Ruben Amorim’s team a mid-season boost. Then, in the summer, United will look to make a statement by signing one of Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton or Carlos Baleba.

If United are to sign an attacker in 2026, then it is more likely to be Antoine Semenyo than Yildiz.

Not only can Semenyo operate as a wing-back, winger or No 10, he will also cost less than Yildiz as he has a £65m release clause in his Bournemouth contract.

If Yildiz is to move to England, then it is more likely to be with Arsenal or Chelsea.

Our transfer insider Dean Jones confirmed on December 3 that the two London giants are watching his situation closely.

Arsenal have added Yildiz to their shortlist as they push to sign an elite replacement for Gabriel Martinelli.

We understand Chelsea made a €70m (£61m) approach for Yildiz in the summer, which was knocked back as Juve will only sell for at least €90m (£79m).

Our sources revealed in November that Chelsea are poised to hold new talks with Yildiz’s agents as soon as they are told that his negotiations with Juve have completely stalled.

Pressure is certainly growing on Juve to agree fresh terms with the maestro, as otherwise they will lose him to the Premier League’s riches.

Man Utd transfer news: Fernandes replacement; Mainoo finished?

Meanwhile, United have landed on Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller as a potential replacement for Fernandes in midfield, sources indicate.

Kobbie Mainoo could swiftly follow Fernandes out of Old Trafford.

The Englishman is now considering a permanent move away from United, with their relationship at ‘breaking point’.