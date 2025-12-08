Kobbie Mainoo’s Manchester United nightmare shows no signs of abating, with the 20-year-old England midfielder now the subject of intense interest from Bayern Munich.

Sources confirm the Bundesliga giants have held direct discussions with Mainoo’s representatives, signalling their strong intent to secure a permanent deal in January. Bayern feel “confident” the prodigy would be receptive to a move to the Allianz Arena, where he could reunite with national team captain Harry Kane and thrive under Vincent Kompany’s progressive system.

Mainoo’s frustration at Old Trafford has reached boiling point. Unused in Man Utd’s recent 1-1 draw against West Ham United, he has amassed just 171 Premier League minutes this season – mostly as a substitute – under Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese boss, criticised for sidelining the academy graduate, insists on retaining depth but faces mounting pressure as contract talks stall.

“Kobbie needs out to salvage his World Cup dreams,” one insider revealed. Sources add that Mainoo is enticed by an overseas switch, viewing Germany as an ideal launchpad for consistent starts and Champions League action.

Bayern’s pursuit adds firepower to a crowded field. Napoli remain very interested, pushing a loan with an option to buy, covering wages and promising a starring role alongside ex-Man Utd duo Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund in Antonio Conte’s setup.

Mainoo is “open” to joining the Serie A leaders, drawn by British success stories like McTominay’s revival, though a Premier League stay – via Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, or Manchester City – remains his top choice.

Gallagher or Anderson could replace Mainoo

Amorim’s ultimatum stands firm: no exit without a replacement. United have eyed Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson to maintain midfield balance.

A Bayern bid, potentially £50million (€57m / $67m) given Mainoo’s £80m (€91.5m / $106.5m) valuation, could force the issue – unlocking funds for Amorim’s rebuild.

As January looms, Mainoo’s camp weighs up options. Bayern’s agent overtures suggest a permanent switch to Bavaria could eclipse Napoli’s loan allure, offering stability and silverware. For United, it’s a stark reminder: resolve the impasse, or watch a gem slip away.

On Friday, United legend Paul Scholes slammed Amorim for his treatment of Mainoo.

‘The kid is being ruined, not being played in a team that can’t control a game of football,’ Scholes wrote on social media.

‘Hate seeing home grown players leave but it’s probably best for him now, enough is enough.’

