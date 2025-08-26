Kobbie Mainoo lined up for controversial move as Man Utd exit wish confirmed by David Ornstein

Kobbie Mainoo has been linked with a shock move to Leeds United, with top sources including David Ornstein and Andy Mitten providing updates on the Manchester United star.

Mainoo had a breakout season in 2023-24, making 32 appearances across all competitions and chipping in with five goals. The midfielder established himself as one of Man Utd’s most important players despite only being a teenager at the time.

Indeed, Mainoo scored in the FA Cup final as Man Utd beat rivals Manchester City to win the trophy for the 13th time in their history.

Mainoo went on to play a further 37 times last season. However, the 20-year-old’s campaign was disrupted by injury, while he was also rotated by new head coach Ruben Amorim in the latter few months.

It was a season to forget for United as they fell down to 15th in the Premier League table and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

It emerged on Monday that Mainoo is considering leaving his boyhood club as Amorim seems to prefer other midfielders.

According to MOT Leeds News, Daniel Farke’s side are plotting an ‘ambitious’ move to take Mainoo to Elland Road.

An injury to captain Ethan Ampadu has seen Leeds re-enter the market for a new midfielder and they are supposedly keeping tabs on Mainoo’s situation.

Leeds could open talks over a surprise loan move for the England international as they look to add proven Premier League quality to their squad.

Although, it would be a hugely controversial transfer given the rivalry between Leeds and Man Utd.

Ornstein has since confirmed that Mainoo is ‘open to leaving’ Old Trafford this week. He is concerned about the fact he is behind players such as Bruno Fernandes, Casemiro and Mason Mount in Amorim’s pecking order.

Mainoo has also been left frustrated by his camp’s contract talks with the Red Devils, which have rumbled on for over a year.

Mainoo’s current deal is worth £25,000 a week and runs until June 2027. He wants a significant pay increase to reward his impressive rise over the last two years, potentially up to £150,000 per week.

Man Utd are unwilling to sanction such a deal though, particularly as Amorim favours other players.

The fact Mainoo’s contract is winding down opens up the possibility of United selling the youngster so they do not end up losing him on a free transfer.

Kobbie Mainoo has lack of suitors – David Ornstein

However, Ornstein does note that one ‘issue’ regarding Mainoo is that there are ‘not many options’ for him before the current window closes.

Fellow United reporter Mitten has added that Mainoo is expected to stay at Old Trafford, at least for the first half of the season.

A large offer would change United’s stance, though no clubs have begun talks for him just yet.

Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have both been credited with interest in Mainoo previously. The Stockport-born ace is also open to playing abroad if it means he will be a guaranteed starter.

United fans would be sad to see Mainoo leave as he is an exciting prospect who has come through the club’s academy.

But PSR rules mean United are more inclined to accept an offer for Mainoo as his sale would go down as pure profit on their books.

Why Man Utd SHOULDN’T sell Mainoo

By Nathan Egerton

After making his full Premier League debut in November 2023, Mainoo was starting to cement his status as an automatic pick in the heart of the United midfield before a recent fall from favour.

The 20-year-old also became a key player for England, starting all four knockout matches at Euro 2024 as they progressed to a major tournament final on foreign soil for the first time.

His impressive performances didn’t go unnoticed as he finished third in the vote for the 2024 Golden Boy award and was also shortlisted for both the PFA Young Player of the Year and Premier League Young Player of the Season awards.

The midfielder possesses a range of attributes that make him one of the most highly regarded young footballers in the world.

He has remained level-headed throughout his meteoric rise and plays with the sort of composure and maturity that is rare with players of his age.

The United academy graduate is also the most press resistant player in Amorim’s squad and is able to drop deep and demand the ball from his centre-backs.

United and England have both struggled to produce a midfielder in that mould in recent years, making him a valuable asset for club and country.

“You think of Toni Kroos with Germany, he just makes them play football,” former United midfielder Paul Scholes said. “Rodri with Man City and Spain. I think Kobbie Mainoo has got the ability to do that.”

But his dribbling skills and ability to wriggle out of tight spaces with the ball at his feet are arguably his most eye-catching attributes.

According to FBref, United’s no.37 ranks in the 90th percentile compared to his positional peers in the top-five European leagues for successful take-ons per 90 minutes.

He can also be a threat in the final third and netted six goals in all competitions in 2023/24, including the winner against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Alongside Scholes, Mainoo is just the second teenage midfielder to score three or more goals for United in a Premier League season.

He is far from the finished article and needs to work on the defensive side of his game in order to become a complete midfielder.

But that is to be expected from a 20-year-old who has just two full seasons of first-team football under his belt, and he is currently exceeding expectations.

“You see the stuff he is doing, I played in that position, but he’s doing stuff that probably took me 10 years to learn,” former United captain Roy Keane said at Euro 2024.

Mainoo undoubtedly has the potential to become one of the best midfielders in Europe and United need to ensure they don’t let the precocious talent slip through their fingers.