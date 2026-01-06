Kobbie Mainoo is now set to stay at Old Trafford after the sacking of Ruben Amorim, with a trusted source revealing the shockingly low fee Manchester United were previously willing to sell him for.

Mainoo broke through as one of Man Utd’s most exciting young players during the Erik ten Hag era, scoring the winning goal against rivals Manchester City in the 2024 FA Cup final. However, the midfielder’s progress was stunted by Ten Hag’s successor, Amorim.

The Portuguese did not feel Mainoo had the attributes to play as a No 6. Instead, Mainoo was placed behind Bruno Fernandes in the pecking order for the No 8 role.

Mainoo handed in transfer requests both this month and last summer as he has been reduced to substitute appearances this term.

The England star is worried about his World Cup chances, though Man Utd sacking Amorim on Monday could save his Old Trafford career.

According to The Athletic, United were ‘so committed’ to Amorim last summer that they were ‘prepared to sell Mainoo for just £40m’.

A sale at that price would have infuriated United fans given Mainoo is an academy graduate with a massive future, plus the fact Chelsea were quoted £70m when making contact for the 20-year-old in a previous transfer window.

Mainoo ultimately stayed at United as Amorim did not want to lose him without a sufficient replacement being brought in.

Kobbie Mainoo could ‘benefit the most’ from Amorim exit

The report names Mainoo as ‘one of the big winners’ from Amorim’s departure. He is now ‘expected to stay’ and fight to get back in the starting eleven.

The Daily Mail named Mainoo as the player who could ‘benefit the most’ from Darren Fletcher taking charge on an interim basis.

It emerged earlier on Tuesday that Mainoo was among six players Amorim badly upset during his tumultuous spell. Indeed, it has even been suggested Lisandro Martinez squared up to the coach in training.

Our sources state that Joshua Zirkzee is still eager to join Roma this month, despite Amorim’s exit.

Mainoo, however, knew he had to outlast Amorim to get his United career back on track. Our very own Dean Jones has called the sacking a ‘defining moment’ for Mainoo’s United career.

Man Utd news: Glasner latest; Italian ‘wants job’

Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s chances of replacing Amorim have begun to soar, we can reveal.

But the Crystal Palace boss is not the only contender, as a highly rated Italian coach is admired ‘hugely’ by INEOS.

While a journalist has named an elite international manager as Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s ‘favourite’ option.