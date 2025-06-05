Man Utd are in the market for a deadly new No 9

Manchester United have ‘made contact’ for Viktor Gyokeres after Ruben Amorim sent the Old Trafford hierarchy a key demand, while the Red Devils have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per reports.

Man Utd have begun their summer window by focusing on the No 10 position, having brought in Matheus Cunha from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Bryan Mbeumo is next on their wish list, though their opening offer for him has fallen below Brentford’s valuation.

United are also expected to bolster the centre-forward position following Rasmus Hojlund’s poor campaign.

Amorim has been left frustrated by Hojlund’s weak performances and the Dane is currently in limbo as United are only willing to negotiate a permanent transfer rather than consider any loan proposals.

United had identified Liam Delap as an ideal signing to provide Hojlund with more competition. However, their failure to win the Europa League saw Delap opt to join Chelsea instead.

According to GiveMeSport, Sporting CP’s Gyokeres is back in Amorim and United’s sights.

United sporting director Jason Wilcox has ‘upped the ante’ in the chase for Gyokeres as he is now ‘in contact’ over the potential signing. This comes after Amorim ‘made it clear he is desperate to seal a reunion’ with the Sweden star.

United have ‘reached out’ to see if Gyokeres would be willing to join them and if a deal can be struck with Sporting.

The 27-year-old ideally wants to be playing in the Champions League next season, though United will hope that starring for one of the biggest clubs in the world and playing under Amorim again could be factors that get him to soften his stance.

Sporting were unwilling to sell their goalscoring machine last summer but are now open to a sale worth around €70million (£59m / $80m).

Man Utd, Arsenal both eyeing Viktor Gyokeres

United may have to fight off Arsenal to sign Gyokeres. It emerged on May 31 that Arsenal are in talks with both Gyokeres and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners do seem to be leaning towards Sesko though, which could open the door for United to land Gyokeres.

On May 1, Amorim responded to questions about Gyokeres joining by saying he only wants new players who are ready to fight for United, rather than those simply eyeing Champions League football.

Gyokeres’ stance on European football will be crucial if this deal is to reach completion.

United seem to have pivoted towards Gyokeres after learning that fellow striker target Mateta may now be tougher to sign.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk recently that United are planning a concrete move to sign Mateta from Crystal Palace this summer.

But the Daily Mail suggest he is leaning towards staying at Palace over joining Amorim’s side.

Mateta is excited by the prospect of representing Palace in the Europa League following their FA Cup triumph over Manchester City.

United have failed to qualify for any European competition after losing the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

Man Utd transfer news: Scholes verdict; surprise link

United landing Gyokeres would please Paul Scholes, as he has named the lethal striker among two forwards he wants to arrive at Old Trafford this summer after Cunha and Mbeumo.

A report has claimed that United scouts have been wowed by a third attacking midfielder currently shining in Serie A.

United entering talks for the 20-year-old could spell bad news for Real Madrid.

