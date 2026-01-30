Man Utd ‘intend to sign’ £87m Argentina star as Arsenal target also ‘scouted’

Manchester United have been linked with two new players, with Argentina defender Lautaro Rivero reportedly appearing on their wish list.

Man Utd already have one Argentine centre-back on their books, 28-year-old Lisandro Martinez. However, Martinez has been linked with a surprise move to Barcelona.

Even if Martinez stays, there is acceptance at Old Trafford that United need a new left-sided defender to help them move on from Luke Shaw.

This is where Martinez’s compatriot Rivero comes in. As per Argentine source El Crack Deportivo, River Plate are ‘on alert’ as United are ‘eyeing’ Rivero and ‘intend to secure his services’ this year.

The 22-year-old is viewed as ‘one of the greatest gems’ River Plate have, due to his ‘exceptional performances’ this season.

United have yet to submit a ‘formal offer’ for Rivero, but if this report is to be believed, then United are strongly considering opening talks.

The report adds that the one-cap Argentina international has a mega €100million (£87m / $119m) release clause in his contract. While United may see Rivero as a star of the future, it is hard to see them signing him unless that price comes down sharply.

Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Strasbourg have all been credited with interest in Rivero, too.

According to separate reports in Italy, Serbian midfielder Aleksandar Stankovic is another player to have caught United’s attention.

Man Utd tracking 20y/o Serbia star

Stankovic is emerging as a key player for Club Brugge, and his dominant displays have attracted interest from ‘many English clubs’, most notably United and Spurs.

Indeed, United and Spurs have sent scouts to ‘watch him live’ in recent months, teeing up a potential summer switch to England.

Arsenal could provide competition for Stankovic, as they were linked with him on December 29.

The 20-year-old is the son of former Lazio, Inter and Serbia star Dejan Stankovic. The younger Stankovic left Inter in July to join Brugge, and the transfer has worked out wonderfully.

Unfortunately for the likes of United, Arsenal and Spurs, Inter have control over the player’s future. That is down to the fact Inter have buy-back clauses for both this summer and next summer.

