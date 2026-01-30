New €100m Man Utd target revealed as INEOS ready record-breaking signing

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on a rising Argentina star, while INEOS could also smash the club’s transfer record on a second target this summer.

Man Utd currently have Argentina international Lisandro Martinez in defence, but he could soon be replaced by compatriot Lautaro Rivero…

Man Utd in for River Plate star

United ‘intend to sign’ Rivero after being impressed by his ‘exceptional performances’ for River Plate this campaign, according to Argentine outlet El Crack Deportivo.

Rivero, a left-footed centre-back, has emerged as one of River Plate’s ‘greatest gems’.

In addition to United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Strasbourg are all keen on signing the 22-year-old.

River Plate are aware of the growing interest in their academy graduate and have included a huge €100million (£87m / $119m) release clause in his contract.

Rivero moving to Old Trafford could see the likes of Martinez and Luke Shaw fall down the United pecking order.

Although, the Red Devils are likely to wait for that €100m price to drop significantly before opening talks.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

INEOS to shatter transfer record

United are ready to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion in a record-breaking deal this summer, our transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has revealed.

The Red Devils have continued to monitor Baleba closely ever since making an initial approach for him last summer.

Chelsea are also keeping tabs on the central midfielder, but our sources state that United’s interest is more advanced.

United chiefs understand that paying a massive £100m (€115m / $137.5m) will be the only way to prise Baleba away from Brighton. A transfer at that price would make the Cameroonian United’s biggest-ever signing, eclipsing the £89m swoop for Paul Pogba back in August 2016.

Baleba remains eager to join an illustrious club such as United, and personal terms have been in place since last summer.

United will have to wait until the end of the season to complete the deal, however, as Brighton have no intention of letting the 22-year-old depart mid-season.

Shock Real Madrid link

United full-back Diogo Dalot has emerged as a surprise target for Real Madrid, it has been claimed.

As per Spanish outlet Fichajes, Madrid have made Dalot’s signing a ‘priority’ in the final days of the January window.

This comes amid concerns over the fitness of Madrid’s current right-backs Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The report suggests that Madrid could submit a ‘convincing’ bid before the transfer deadline, which would ‘open the door to negotiations’.

However, United are not expected to entertain any offers for Dalot, who has proven his worth under interim boss Michael Carrick.

Indeed, the Portuguese’s exit would frustrate Gary Neville, who recently praised Dalot for giving ‘a 7/10 performance every week’.