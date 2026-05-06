Lyon winger ‘explodes’ onto Man Utd list as contact made

Manchester United have made an approach over the potential signing of Lyon sensation Afonso Moreira, who could be available for a bargain fee this summer, according to a report.

While central midfield is Man Utd’s transfer priority heading into the summer, they also need a new left winger. During Ruben Amorim’s reign, Man Utd sold Alejandro Garnacho to Chelsea and allowed Marcus Rashford to join Barcelona on an initial loan, leaving them short on the left flank.

United will use the money gained from the sales of players like Rashford, Manuel Ugarte, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee to help them land elite talent for next season.

As per Portuguese newspaper A Bola, Lyon star Moreira is their latest attacking target.

He has ‘exploded’ onto the radars of Man Utd and clubs in Germany and Italy with his superb form at Lyon.

Moreira only joined the French outfit last summer, arriving in a €2million deal, but he has quickly become one of Ligue 1’s most exciting wingers.

Eight goals and 11 assists in 35 games has seen Moreira dazzle United recruitment chiefs. United are among the ‘European sharks circling’ for the 21-year-old, and the Red Devils have made an ‘enquiry’ about a potential deal.

Moreira has massive potential, but Lyon’s financial problems mean they could be forced to sell for a cut-price fee. The report tips the Portugal U21 international to leave for €25m (£21.5m), a fee well within United’s reach.

Sporting CP sold Moreira to Lyon last year and would be due 20 per cent of that fee thanks to a sell-on clause.

Moreira has been described as a ‘gamechanger’ as he combines agility with speed to breeze past opposition defenders. He is unselfish, using his crossing ability to assist team-mates, while he also has high pressing intensity, which means he is suited to the demands of the Premier League.

Moreira is right-footed and likes to cut inside from the left flank and take on his marker before either shooting or setting up a team-mate.

While Moreira looks set to make it at the very top of the game, United fans will likely want a more experienced winger to arrive at Old Trafford this summer.

The Red Devils are currently eyeing players such as Rafael Leao, Morgan Rogers, Iliman Ndiaye and Yan Diomande.

AC Milan have previously quoted interested clubs over £100m for Leao, but they have now dropped their demands to £40-50m. We confirmed on May 1 that Leao has been ‘offered’ to United.

We exclusively revealed on April 11 that interim boss Michael Carrick – who is expected to get the United job permanently – has urged director of football Jason Wilcox to sign Rogers from Aston Villa.

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Morgan Rogers more likely to join Man Utd

United see Rogers as a player capable of shining on either the left flank or down the middle as a No 10. The Englishman could become Bruno Fernandes’ long-term successor in the No 10 role, helping United to cope after the Portuguese leaves.

United and Liverpool are understood to be battling for Ndiaye, who has swiftly become Everton’s attacking talisman. Ndiaye will likely cost around £70m.

United have registered their interest in RB Leipzig ace Diomande too, though Liverpool are the best-placed English club to snare him. Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are also plotting moves.

United look set to back Carrick with major spending this summer, though one pundit thinks his permanent appointment is a huge mistake.

Fernandes has reportedly emerged as the ‘ultimate dream target’ for a league-leading club.

United are ‘crazy’ about a German midfielder, but Liverpool are ‘preparing’ a bid for him, as per a report.