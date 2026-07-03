Journalist doubles down on superb £60m Man Utd pursuit as crunch talks loom

Transfer reporter Ben Jacobs insists Lewis Hall remains a firm target for Manchester United, with Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe set to sit down with the left-back and find out his plans.

Man Utd are on the lookout for a left-back who can provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw as the Red Devils prepare for a gruelling campaign in both the Premier League and Champions League. United have allowed fellow left-back Tyrell Malacia to leave on a free transfer, while Patrick Dorgu is viewed as more of a left winger.

United are big fans of Hall, believing he can succeed Shaw and become their first-choice left-back for years to come.

Hall could become the latest top star to leave St James’ Park after Newcastle failed to qualify for next season’s Champions League, following the likes of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali.

In an interview with The United Stand, Jacobs said: “I stand by my information on Lewis Hall. Despite suggestions he is not a Man Utd target, he is, according to my information.

“There will be a conversation between Hall and Eddie Howe, and that’s either gonna settle down a new deal, or the player may say he wants an opportunity.

“If that’s the case, Man Utd are going to be there in my opinion.”

Jacobs continued: “They want a left-back, and Hall will have an asking price that is informed by the fact that he is contracted until 2029.

“The market valuation is give or take £40-45m, and usually clubs add a whole lot more to that.

“I don’t think Newcastle have set the specific number at this stage. But that could depend on whether the player agitates for a move, and also what Howe’s pitch is.

“Hall was not unhappy at Newcastle in the season, he was unhappy specifically with how the season ended, in terms of not getting European football and losing his place to Dan Burn.”

Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic has confirmed Man Utd’s interest in both Hall and Crysencio Summerville of West Ham United.

Previous reports have suggested Hall wants to make the switch to Old Trafford.

We revealed on June 15 that Chelsea could make a £60m move for the Englishman to rival United.

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Tchouameni, Scott also on Man Utd radar

Jacobs also discussed United’s pursuit of at least one new midfielder, adding: “I sense they’ve got other targets ahead of Baleba. But it’s a deal they don’t really need to prioritise as much as others, because that is a scenario of a player who wants Man Utd, who has loose personal terms in place from last summer.

“So if they want to do Baleba, they just have to go to Brighton. Above him would be Tchouameni and Alex Scott, if he becomes genuinely available.

“Bouaddi is another really interesting one. Man Utd have muscled their way into that conversation, even though Manchester City are there as well. Bayern and Chelsea are the other ones to watch.

“But with Bouaddi, it might be the case that the preference is given towards clubs that try and sign the player and then send him back to Lille for another season.

“Because he’s so young, Lille’s perspective is there’s two deals to be had. The first is €100m (£86m) if you want an immediate signing, let’s see if that price drops.

“The second price is more like €75-80m (£64-68.5m), and that’s for a deal that sends him back on loan, or has a pre-agreement and then has a scenario where you get the player in summer 2027.”

Meanwhile, we can reveal that United and Liverpool have been impressed by a breakout World Cup star.