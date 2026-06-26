Man Utd spying £110m Prem double deal amid serious Tchouameni boost

Crysencio Summerville has been linked with a move to Man Utd

A top source has confirmed Manchester United hold interest in Crysencio Summerville and a second Premier League star, while a move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni has seemingly gained momentum.

Summerville may have been relegated from the Premier League with West Ham United, but he is shining for the Netherlands at the World Cup. So far, the winger has notched two goals and one assist in three appearances, seriously enhancing his reputation in the process.

Summerville is too good to drop down to the Championship, and he could join Man Utd alongside a Newcastle United full-back this summer…

Two Man Utd targets confirmed

The Athletic’s United reporter, Laurie Whitwell, has named Summerville and Newcastle’s Lewis Hall as potential moves for Michael Carrick’s side.

Improving central midfield is the current priority for INEOS chiefs, but they could then turn their attention to landing a new left winger and left-back after that.

On the Talk of the Devils podcast, Whitwell said: “We’ve mentioned Lewis Hall previously, if they were to go for a left-back, that’s a name they’d look at.

“Summerville is a player that’s affordable, left winger and proven in the Premier League and not a Galactico signing, but United want to get into this world of players that can build at the club.”

We revealed on June 17 that United and Tottenham Hotspur have both made approaches for £50m-rated Summerville amid their battle for midfielder Mateus Fernandes.

Hall, who is valued by Newcastle at £60m, is thought to be keen on a switch to Old Trafford.

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Tchouameni hurdle overcome

Fabrizio Romano stated on Monday that Tchouameni’s big wages would cause an issue for United in transfer talks, though Ben Jacobs holds a different view.

“Tchouameni’s wages are not an issue in my opinion,” he told The United Stand. “Manchester United would be prepared to make a player like that one of their top earners.

“They’re not in that territory of £300,000 [per week] Rashford, Sancho-type wages, but nor is Tchouameni by the way.

“So I’m not aware that personal terms with Tchouameni would be a problem.

“The challenge is, what midfielder do Real sign? Is it in Tchouameni’s position? Even if it isn’t, do they bring in enough funds elsewhere, or do they need one big sale to make a play at Enzo Fernandez?

“Jose Mourinho has said he wants Enzo Fernandez, and this is why talks are expected to begin between Chelsea and Real Madrid.

“So I doubt Man Utd would be walking away from a prospective Tchouameni deal [based] on wages.

“I think they would hold some optimism that if the player genuinely becomes available, it’s a viable move.”

Hijack attempt falls through

Hall is not the only left-back to have impressed United, as we can confirm that both the Red Devils and Arsenal are admirers of Germany’s Nathaniel Brown.

Sources have told us that United and Arsenal made late approaches to hijack Brown’s transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt to Bayern Munich.

However, such moves came too late, as Bayern are set to seal the €55m (£47m) signing of the 23-year-old.

The move was delayed by a breakdown in negotiations, plus the fact Brown is currently at the World Cup.

But Bayern have got their man, and United and Arsenal will now have to look elsewhere.