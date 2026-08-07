Fabrizio Romano reveals how Man Utd can unlock Lewis Hall deal as Plan B named

There has been an update on Lewis Hall to Man Utd

Manchester United need to submit a ‘crazy proposal’ if they are serious about signing Lewis Hall from Newcastle United, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Man Utd have identified Hall as their No 1 left-back target to compete with Luke Shaw next season and eventually become his successor. Man Utd have learned that Hall is open to joining, as he has become disillusioned by the Newcastle project and would like to return to Champions League football.

We revealed on July 30 that Michael Carrick’s side are planning to open negotiations for the 21-year-old with a huge bid.

We understand Hall’s camp have made it clear to Newcastle that the player wants to explore a move to Old Trafford.

However, sources confirmed to us on Tuesday that Newcastle have made it abundantly clear they will not be selling Hall this summer.

Previous reports have rated Hall at £60million, but Romano has now suggested it will take a far higher offer to get Newcastle to change their minds.

“Let me confirm about Lewis Hall, [there have been] some updates from Newcastle,” the journalist said on YouTube.

“My understanding is Man Utd are looking at left-back as a position to cover, so [it] could be the next one [signing] for Man Utd, for sure.

“But Lewis Hall at the moment is considered, first of all, too expensive, and second, Newcastle have absolutely no intention to proceed for this one.

“Newcastle already sold several big players, Sandro Tonali to Tottenham, Anthony Gordon to Barcelona, now Bruno Guimaraes is going to join Arsenal. Also, they lost their coach, Eddie Howe, and that’s a massive blow.

“So now Newcastle are trying their best to keep Lewis Hall. Only a crazy proposal could change the stance.”

This comes after David Ornstein said on Wednesday: “I do not expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man United. Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be more determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.

“At the beginning of the summer, I thought that Man Utd were going to be the busiest team in the market. Just because there’s so much work that needs to be done.

“Midfield and left-back are two of the main areas of importance for them in the market.”

According to talkSPORT’s transfer insider, Alex Crook, Fulham flyer Antonee Robinson has emerged as a backup target for the Red Devils.

Man Utd see Antonee Robinson as backup option

“Keep an eye on Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, the USA international,” he said.

“The experienced Premier League campaigner would probably come a lot cheaper than Lewis Hall.

“He’s someone I’m told is on Manchester United’s radar as well.”

We understand Racing de Santander left-back Jorge Salinas has also been shortlisted by Man Utd.

Meanwhile, a Tottenham Hotspur star has reportedly been ‘offered’ to United.